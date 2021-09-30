The 11 Best Films of 1982 to see absolutely [LISTA]

The 1982 it has been a very prolific year for cinema. In fact, the successful film saga of Rambo, which consolidated the fame of Sylvester Stallone. And speaking of muscular actors, 1982 is also the year of Conan the barbarian, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.

But how can we fail to mention some pearls of auteur cinema. The Czech director Jan Švankmajer staged his best-known short film, Možnosti dialogu (trad. “The dimensions of dialogue”). And also Shift, of one of the major interpreters of New wave Japanese, Toshio Matsumoto, is from the same year. Both works used innovative techniques, the first of animation and the second of montage.

And now let’s take a closer look at the merits, both technical and thematic, of 11 unforgettable titles from another memorable year.

The Best Movies of 1982 to see

Blade Runner – Ridley Scott (1982)

Los Angeles, 2019. Humans created Replicants in their own image to leave them with the heavier tasks, but with a 4-year life cycle. One of them, Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer), has assembled a team of androids to rebel against the imposed slavery system. On their trail is Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former agent of the special unit “Blade Runner” …

Inspired by the novel The android hunter of the master of dystopia Philip K. Dick, Blade Runner is a classic of science fiction. The futuristic aesthetics of the Eighties have influenced the whole world, as well as being the basis of the nostalgic wave that has swept over the last few years. The special effects Oscar nominees by Douglas Trumbull, Richard Yuricich and David Dryer possess immortal visual power. And the unforgettable music of Vangelis.

The work proposes the noir atmospheres of the 1940s, adapting them to a completely dystopian world. Like any dystopia, however, Blade Runner deals with contemporary themes and brings to the stage various stereotypes, like the conception of the woman as an object. In particular, the main topics of the film are the overwhelming power of corporations and the side effects of technology. At the end, however, the work also pushes us to reflect on the boundaries of good and evil.

THE the main characters they are, in fact, Batty and Deckard, masterfully interpreted by Rutger Hauer And Harrison Ford. Basically, the bad guy is the android and the good guy is the cop. But can the rebellion to escape from slavery be worth the appellation of evil? The question still resonates for the most disparate topics, but perhaps it will never find an answer.

The great perfectionism of Ridley Scott he destined the film to immortality, generating, in addition to a vast cultural influence, also a sequel.

The thing – John Carpenter (1982)

US Outpost # 31 is conducting studies in Antarctica. Suddenly, the noise of a helicopter chasing a dog breaks the silence of the environment. The vehicle has a bad end: one of the soldiers on board misses a launch and detonates it. The only survivor, of Norwegian nationality, tries in vain to give an explanation to the Americans …

The story is taken from the tale Who goes there? by John W. Campbell, which was already adapted by Christian Nyby in 1951 in The thing from another world. The director of the new version, the great John Carpenter, paid homage to his predecessor by broadcasting it on TV in the film Halloween (1978).

Compared to Nyby’s version, The Thing is much more faithful to the paper story. In fact, the development of the 1951 film involved the human crew united against the alien threat, with a message against the cold war. John Carpenter, on the other hand, kept the pessimism by Campbell, recounting a distrustful, divided and unscrupulous humanity. The opposite stance to the 1951 version can already be seen in the setting, now moved to the South Pole.

Shipping in remote and rigid places moreover, like Antarctica, it has become an archetype of horror, thanks to stories like To the mountains of madness by Lovecraft. Despite the boundless setting, John Carpenter manages to shoot long shots capable of locking the viewer himself into one prison without escape. The sense of claustrophobia, skilfully interpreted by the cast and culminating in the splendid finale, never leaves any respite.