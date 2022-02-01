the 11 horror films recommended to the protagonists

To best honor a genre you need to know its cornerstones: Jordan Peele, who in recent years has started a real rebirth of the horror genre together with colleagues like Ari Aster or Robert Eggers, knows very well what we are talking about. Before starting the filming of We, therefore, ours thought it best to instruct its actors.

Of course, not that Lupita Nyong’o and company had big gaps in terms of cinema (at least we hope!), But the director of Escape – Get Out thought of recommend them some titles, as well as to give them an idea of ​​the film they should have made, also to ensure that the protagonists of Noi could somehow draw on a common cinematographic vocabulary that would cement the understanding between them.

The list provided by Peele to his actors was therefore composed of 11 titles, among which we find The Shark (1975, Steven Spielberg), The Other Crime (1991, Kenneth Branagh), Shining (1980, Stanley Kubrick), Babadook (2014, Jennifer Kant), It Follows (2014, David Robert Mitchell), Two Sisters (2003, Kim Ji-woon), The Birds (1963, Alfred Hitchcock), Funny Games (1997, Michael Haneke), Martyrs (2008, Pascal Laugier), Let Me In (2006, Tomas Alfredson) and The Sixth Sense (1999, M. Night Shyamalan).

And you, have you already seen all the films in question? You believe you have recognized the influences in Jordan Peele’s film? Tell us yours in the comments! Here, in the meantime, you will find our review of Noi.