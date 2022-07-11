The 11 movies that Marvel will release after Thor: Love and Thunder

MADRID, July 11. (CultureLeisure) –

With Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters around the world, there are not a few fans who are already looking towards the following projects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. To his delight, after the fourth installment of the franchise starring Chris Hemsworth As the God of Thunder, Marvel has already confirmed the launch on the big screen of no more and no less than 11 filmsmany of which already have a release date.

Although all of them arouse great interest among Marvel fans, there are some that raise special expectations such as the fourth captain america moviewith Anthony Mackie picking up the baton from the Steve Roger of Chris Evansthe sequel to Black Panther, Wakanda Foreverwithout the deceased Chadwick Bosemanthe restart of Blade or the arrival of fantastic four.

Of course, although only four of these films have a definitive date, it is more than likely that some more will be reported with the san diego comic con and the D23 Expo. Two events to be held in September and in which it is expected to meet more details about the rest of the movies UCM framed within Phase 4 and 4 of the UCM.

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER – NOVEMBER 11, 2022

After Thor: Love and Thunder, the first Marvel movie to hit the big screen, it will be the sequel to black pantherwhose premiere is scheduled for November 11, 2022. Wakanda Foreverone of the most anticipated titles by fans, will feature a great antagonist: namorthe royal prince of Atlantis who will presumably embody Tenoch Huerta.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA – FEBRUARY 17, 2023

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quatunmaniawhose premiere is announced for the next February 17, 2023, is postulated as one of the most important films of phase 4 of Marvel. And the reason for this to be so is that the film will officially introduce Kang the Conquerora deadly variant of the character he Jonathan Majors embodied in Loki and who is emerging as the new great villain that will succeed Thanos inside the MCU.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. MAY 3 – 5, 2023

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will hit theaters next May 5, 2023 and, in addition to bringing back the team led by Chris Pratt as Peter Quillthe film, which will mean the end for some of its members, will also feature Will Poulter embodying the almighty cosmic entity adam warlock.





THE MARVELS – JULY 28, 2023

the marvelswhose premiere is scheduled for july 2023will be the film that brings together Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel with her fellow heroines: Teyonah Parris’s Monica Rambeauwho acquired his powers in WandaVisionand Ms. Marvel from Iman Vellaniwho is also expected to play a major role in the film.

FANTASTIC FOUR

Despite John Krasinski debuted in Doctor Strange 2 as the Reed Richards of Earth-838, Marvel is already preparing a reboot of the Fantastic Four which still has no date, although it could arrive throughout 2023. A film that was initially going to be directed by the director of the last Spider-Man trilogy, jon wattswho left the project to take a respite from superhero movies after Spider-Man: No Way Homewhich has led to Kevin Feig to look for the one who will be commissioned to bring back to the big screen to the first Marvel family.

BLADE

Bladethe reboot of the popular character that will star Mahershala Ali As the deadly vampire hunterstill does not have a scheduled release date, which has not prevented its director, Bassam Tarik filming has started. And although not many details are known about the film, the antihero was already presented at the UCM through his voice when in the second post-credits scene of Eternalswarns the Dane Whitman as Kit Harrington that he does not wield the Ebony Sword that belongs to his family, a deadly blade that could well reappear in the film starring Ali.

deadpool 3

shawn levy will lead the third installment of Deadpoolmutant franchise starring Ryan Reynolds for which a release date has not yet been announced. It is still unknown how it will be incorporated into the UCM, but it is known that it will be the first to go from having R rated, adults onlyfrom Marvel.

CAPTAIN AMERICA 4

Anthony Mackie, new Captain America, has signed on to star in the fourth installment of the Stars and Stripes superhero. And although there is no release date or confirmed director, it is known that the script will be carried out by Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Mussontwo of the writers of Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

SHANG CHI 2

After Sang Chi and the legend of the Ten RingsSimu Liu will once again play the Asian hero of Marvel in a sequel for which a release date has not yet been announced. Of course, it is most likely that this new installment will continue where the first one left off, with the protagonist’s sister, Xu Xiangtaking control of the Ten Rings criminal organization.

THUNDERBOLTS

After countless rumors about it, Marvel is already preparing a movie about the thunderboltswhich, despite not having a release date, plans to begin filming in the summer of next year, with a view to premiering in 2024 or 2025. The film is expected to bring back, among others, Daniel Brühl’s Baron Zemo and Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova.

X MEN

Behind the reappearance of Professor X by Sir Patrick Stewartthis time already inside the UCM thanks to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessone of the reboot most anticipated by Marvel fans is that of the X Men. And despite the fact that Kevin Feige already announced that it would arrive sooner rather than later, at the moment there is no specific release date.