The 12 Best Cardio Exercises for Women

We know, strength training is vital for a woman, not only for aesthetic reasons but also for health and quality of life. But aren’t we forgetting a bit about cardio? as it says Gonzalo Hernández, training expert at Beldon Training, “we must give it the prominence it deserves on a day-to-day basis because it is what will largely determine whether we have a sedentary lifestyle or not.” “It is clear that strength training is of vital importance, but if we do not incorporate cardio in any of its multiple expressions in our daily lifestyle -for example, walk to work, take the stairs instead of the elevator, walk 15-20 minutes at a moderate intensity…- we will be leaving behind many benefits along the way and, furthermore, we will not be doing everything possible to minimize all those risk factors that have to do with a worse quality of life”, he adds.

Benefits of cardio exercise

As the Beldon Beauty trainer emphasizes, “there are two things we must not forget, and that is that doing cardio does not have to be synonymous with maximum suffering; and that it should be included in the day-to-day life of both women and men”.

“That said, we found many benefits associated with cardio such as improvement of cardiorespiratory capacity, body composition, also improves our recovery capacity between sessions and work when we train strength, it improves our mood…”, says this coach. “In addition to all of the above, and to top it off, it helps reduce the risk of many conditions such as obesity, heart disease, high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and certain types of cancer,” he adds.

According to the Beldon Training expert, the list of benefits of incorporating cardiovascular exercise into our day-to-day lives is endless, “but I think that with all the ones we’ve mentioned, there are already more than enough reasons to start with it.”

A type of cardio for every woman

What type of cardio would be indicated for each stage of women? “We cannot recommend specific ways to perform cardio based only on the age range,” Hernández said. “It is better to take as a reference the current relationship that each person has with physical activity and sport and, of course, evaluate and analyze the context and characteristics of each”, he stresses.

The most important thing, according to this expert, is to find a way of doing cardio that motivates us, we like it and that we can maintain over time without involving too great an effort. “Once we find it, we will have to adapt it to our personal situation.”

In general, between 20 and 30 Beldon Training’s trainer recommends activities that generate a lot of impact. “Between 30 and 40 It is a very good idea to incorporate HIIT a few days a week (usually between 1 and 3); from 40 to 50 I recommend hiking and sports like paddle tennis; from 50 onwards I would recommend low-impact cardio and lots of strength training.” But the ideal, as Hernádez underlines, is “Always seek advice from an exercise professional to establish the activities that are best for you to do depending on your context and characteristics”.

Can you do cardio without suffering?

Are you too lazy to run or jump? When you do cardio do you have a terrible time? Don’t worry, you can do cardio without suffering. As the Beldon Training expert points out, “there are many ways to do cardio without the need for impact.” For example, riding a bike, doing elliptical, swimming, rowing… “These are perfectly valid activities to help you achieve all the benefits that aerobic exercise brings you without the need for impact generation.”

However, as the expert points out, there is no need to run away from the impact. And it is that, as he clarifies, “activities with impact, as well as strength training, are tremendously beneficial for our health and contribute to the improvement and maintenance of our bone mineral density.” “This point is especially important in women since with the arrival of menopause bone mineral density begins to suffer an accelerated decrease and the famous ‘silent disease’ or osteoporosis can appear easily, which greatly worsens the quality of life”, he explains. The main way to avoid or delay it? As Hernández says, “performing activities that involve impact and/or strength training.” “I encourage you not to run away from the impact but to use it to your advantage.”

12 ideal cardio exercises for a woman

The Beldon Training expert gives us twelve ideas of cardiovascular exercise so you can choose the one that most appeals to you or, even better, alternate them and incorporate them at least several times a week.

1. HIIT (high intensity interval training)

HIIT is recommended when you have very little time a day to do sports. It is about giving the maximum in very short time intervals. When programmed well, it is useful to improve our cardiorespiratory capacity, oxidize fat, improve our strength and even gain muscle mass depending on our level. Generally, it is recommended to do it between 1 and 3 times a week leaving between 48 and 72 hours between sessions for our body to recover properly. It is also important to note that the days that we do not do HIIT we do strength training.

2. Walk

Taking a walk at a moderate intensity is a very good idea to maintain adequate levels of activity on a daily basis and avoid a sedentary lifestyle. It is a recommended activity to do every day for a little whileminimum in blocks of 10 minutes and adding a total of 30 minutes per day (minimum).

3. Jump rope

Recommended for those who want to do cardio with a bit of impact and work on coordination along the way. A good idea is to add a little difficulty to the jumps and the gestures that are made with the jump rope so that every day or every week you set yourself a different challenge. It is an activity that can be done without problem every day and that it will help you achieve a good level of activity while investing little time.

4.running

In many cases, it is not about going for a run to get in shape, but that we should get in shape before going out for a run. It is the main recommendation that I would make with running: Before going for a run, as if nothing had happened, we should prepare our body with strength work and some technique. mainly career. Once we have done this, it is time to use running as a tool to meet our goal of daily cardio work. For those people who are short on walking and want a little more intensity.

5. Elliptical

For those of you who like running, but can’t take much impact for some reason. Peculiar sensations, but I assure you that you will end up liking it.

6. Hiking

Ideal to disconnect from the stress of everyday life and connect with nature while we train our body. Contact with nature has a positive impact on mental health and emotional well-being. Discovering new routes and places can be a perfect motivation.

7. Swimming

Keep the impact to a minimum, but you have to try to learn the correct technique before you jump into the water.

8. Rowing on rowing machine

It is a very complete exercise to perform cardio and the impact practically does not exist. It is for all levels since technically it is not very complex and allows you to work in a wide spectrum of intensities. Ideal for cardio at moderate intensity but also very interesting to use as an exercise within a HIIT.

9. Bicycle

It is an activity in which establishing progressions is very simple and that makes motivation appear easily. There is no impact and it is a very good option to be the daily cardio pill.

10. Padel

A good way to stay active while enjoying the company of our friends, partner and/or family. It is a sport that Virtually anyone can practice without advanced technique. and it’s a great way to add activity to the week. Obviously and when it comes to an amateur level, it is advisable to combine it with some other activity since we are not going to play every day and less at a very high intensity.

11. Contact sports

It can be a very good option when we want to do cardio with some impact in addition to working on coordination. It is important to make sure that the technique and intensity are correct to avoid hurting ourselves.

12. Dance

In addition to being a very good form of cardio, dance is a great way to work on other important aspects such as balance, coordination, strength… There are many different types of dance and surely, if you like it, you will find the right one for you. that best suits you and your needs.

