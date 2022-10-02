The 12 films you will want to see at the Film Festival

From October 3 to 6, the Film Festival is celebrated, an event that allows you to go to the cinema for 3.50 euros.

Going to the movies at a medical price is possible. Thanks to the initiative movie partyfrom October 3 to 6 will go on sale tickets for 3.50 euros, prior accreditation on the official website. In order not to get lost among so much offer, here is a list with 12 movie recommendations for every taste.

AVATAR (Science Fiction, revival)

James Cameron revolutionized the way of making movies in 2009 with Avatar, a spectacular action and science fiction film in which human beings coexist (and fight) against a civilization that only seeks to preserve its space and its traditions. Now, taking advantage of the fact that in a few months the second installment of the saga will arrive, that tape is re-released. A top quality show.

THE WORLD SEEKER (Animated Adventure)

Samuel Tourneux, who has participated in the saga The minions As an animator, he directs this adventure film. Its plot adapts the famous novel by Jules Verne Around the world in 80 days. Although in this case it is with animals and a tit that is challenged to travel to win a bet. An adventure full of positive messages around values ​​such as effort, camaraderie and friendship. To go to the movies with children.

CRMENES OF THE FUTURE (David Cronenberg)

David Cronenberg deliver one more time an uncomfortable film to watch but that rewards for its staging, its plot and its cast. In this case, the protagonists of this futuristic drama are La Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart, who get into the skin of some characters who live in the first person technological advances that could avoid pain. A luxury for moviegoers.

LA VIDA FATHER (Comedy with Karra Elejalde)

Karra Elejalde shines in this comedy with gastronomic background. His character is a famous chef who, decades ago, lost his memory and he does not remember to this day what his previous life was like. A ‘problem’ that takes on a new dimension when she comes into contact with her son, whom she gives life to. Enric Auquer. Entraable and with accomplished gags.

SMILE (Horror)

Horror movie lovers have received it with open hands. and even SStephen King has had good words about her. So is this scary movie in which a doctor discovers that people start to act differently and become an assassin… when a smile appears on her face.

MODEL 77 (Spanish drama from the director of ‘La isla mnima’)

A very hard time, a prison and prisoners wanting to regain their freedom. With these wickers, Alberto Rodriguez (Group 7, the minimal island) has created a thriller that was presented at the San Sebastian Festival. Its protagonists are Miguel Herrn and Javier Gutirrez in the skin of some inmates of the Barcelona prison of La Modelo in 1977. A drama with many readings.

ARGENTINA, 1985 (Court drama with Ricardo Darn)

The Argentine dictatorship caused pain and left a trail of thousands of dead and tortured. A nightmare that the citizens of that country suffered and that seemed to be forgotten until a group of lawyers fought to bring those responsible for those acts to justice. That deed appears here in the form of judicial drama (or thriller) with a spectacular Ricardo Darn.

TADEO JONES 3 (Family animation)

Adventurous, somewhat clueless and surrounded by good friends, Tadeo Jones returns to the fray with a third delivery that has devastated among the smallest. On this occasion, with a tape for all audiences where a mummy comes back to life to make the protagonists of the story have to sweat the fat drop to move forward.

BULLET TRAIN (Action with Brad Pitt)

They are released in August, but this tape still draws many viewers to theaters. With Brad Pitt in mode killerthis very violent action film is set on a Japanese bullet train where a group of assassins meet in search of a mysterious briefcase that is being passed from hand to hand.

OBJECTS (Thriller with Álvaro Morte)

The Professor of The Money Heist go back to the movies. lvaro Morteone of the stars of that serifil mega-hit, leads this dark thriller in which some missing babies set up an intrigue involving Vernica Echegui and China Surez.

42 SECONDS (Drama set in Barcelona’92)

Winning is not everything. But for some top athletes, the difference between winning or losing can make a difference in their lives. So it was with him Spanish water polo team at the Barcelona Olympics in 1992. A group of young people who fought to reach a final and win it despite the problems that accumulated outside the Olympic pool. A drama with Álvaro Cervantes and Jaime Lorente.

JOURNEY TO PARADISE (Comedy with George Clooney and Julia Roberts)

George Clooney and Julia Roberts star in this comedy in which an ex-partner is reunited on the occasion of her daughter’s wedding in paradise. A very uncomfortable situation that will lead to a hidden war that provokes hilarity.