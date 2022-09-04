The 12 harsh commandments that the babysitters of the Kardashian children must follow

It could be safely stated that it would not pass, not even in the remotest possibility imaginable, a labor inspection. There is a huge number of rules and regulations that violate the rights of workers. And yet it is one of the most requested positions in the world and they never lack people that they are willing to perform the functions that are necessary and resumes in the mails of their agents. We’re talking about the Kardashians, of course, and their babysitters.

They are usually women, almost invisible, who appear sideways in his photographs. Nobody knows their names, nobody follows them on Instagram, they are not a source of information. And all this has been studied and measured to the millimeter by the whole family, beginning with the momager (mother and manager), Kris Jenner, and following up to the last of the daughters, Kylie Jenner, so that it can almost be considered a high-risk job.

According to several portals, mostly North American, a list can be made (as media such as Your Tango either Ten minutes) of all the requirements and all the rules that must be met and followed by those who aspire or are the nannies of Kim Kardashian or company. Rules that, as expected, cannot be skipped at any time.





The first of them, facilitated by The Talko, speaks explicitly about Kim Kardashian, although she has been imitated by the rest of the clan: they cannot approach them. Babysitters may not invade your personal space more than is strictly necessary. And they even echo an increasingly widespread rumor: Kimberly choreographs her nannies so that they are able to walk behind her in their usual ‘V’ formation.

The second ruleaccording to a news OnlineRadar, is about the beauty of babysitters. And it basically boils down to they cannot be pretty or minimally attractive according to their canons. But not because they are afraid of being overshadowed, but to avoid distractions. Specifically, those of their partners/boyfriends/husbands…

Thirdprovided again by The Talkocontrasts somewhat with the previous one. And it is that nannies not only have to be fashion lovers, but they have to demonstrate it day by day like the character of Anne Hathaway in The Devil Wears Prada. Latest trends, good taste… but, yes, without jewelry during working hours. The reason is security: Kim Kardashian still remembers with fear the robbery she suffered in Paris in 2016.

The fourththey explain from cosmopolitanit is the confidentiality agreement. Not only while they are working for them, but also after the duration of the term is up, no nanny can go on the gossip shows or media and tell how the family works or what they have witnessed. The consequences of breaking the word given to Kris Jenner or her daughters can be very serious.

But before signing the contract they have to passa fifth rule: the selection process. Letter of motivation, recommendation and curriculum vitae are the minimum with which to present yourself according to OnlineRadar either The Things Celebrity. In this context, intelligence, affinity, sensitivity will be studied fashion and the personality of the candidate.

the sixth rule it is quite simple: babysitters aren’t just babysitters. As they explain from Distractify, for the Kardashians any member of their staff can be replaced by another, so it is possible that they do take care of their sons and daughters, but also that they send them to walk their pets or to the supermarket to buy broccoli (a real anecdote that happened to a former assistant of Kim).

‘You shall not wish for fame’, could be the name of the seventh, that comes from TheCut. Or, at least, you’re not going to get it at their expense. The nannies are strictly prohibited from appearing in the reality leading the family. The media assures that the sisters consider that without that goal in life it is much more difficult for them to be distracted from their work.

Although that is difficult if you take into account that another rule is directly slave-oriented: they have to be reachable and available 24/7. Whatever the time of day, if the boss calls they have to be ready, without excuses or questioning, they say from OnlineRadar. They have to answer the phone. This includes, therefore, that they travel with them to the hotels of the countries they visit but that does not mean that they are on vacation.

Another important rule the ninthis a radical prohibition: no pictures of the children. No selfies with them even if they take their first steps, say their first word or paint their first painting. Of course, they explain from The Things Celebrity, it is understood that this includes posting images with them and them on social networks.

That connects with rule number 10: little ones should always be in the latest fashion. Of blank tip. Perhaps this has to do with North West being named “the most stylish girl in the world” according to a study by Electric Ride on Cars or with the fact that few boys and girls in the world can dress like the offspring of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, something that is aggravated because they constantly have cameras around.

This connects with the eleventh rule: never question how they are raising their sons and daughters. No matter what a babysitter might say is best for Kylie, Khloé or Kourtney’s little one, what she’s going to say is irrelevant to the Kardashian-Jenners. And it doesn’t matter what the subject is: from media exposure to food, any dissenting personal opinion may be reason enough to terminate your contract.

And finally, rule number 12: don’t forget any other rule. But for that there is a trick, well, as explained from The Sunthe family was in charge of making a book of rulesof about 20 pages, in which it not only appears how they have to do their work and take care of their children, but also make-up tips, gym routines to keep in shape, tips fashion and a guide to good taste…

Of course, they add from The Talko that several staff members of the Kardashian-Jenners have admitted that it is not always easy to work for them, but the salary is very high and that sometimes, for their vacations, they have been given exclusive gifts such as $2,700 bags or luxury shoes.