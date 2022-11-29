The 12 most important series that come to streaming in December

It’s been a long time since December was not only dedicated to Christmas productions. With the arrival of the streaming platformsLike the rest of the year, the last month of the calendar is full of big premieres for all tastes and genres. In addition to many expected movies, it is also the turn of the series. Do not miss it!

Gossip Girl (Season 2) – December 1

The second installment of the reboot of the famous teen series comes to HBO Max. It takes place in the second semester of the first school year. Following the events that unfolded in the season finale, Gossip Girl will not give up her intent to control and shake up the lives of Manhattan’s elite.

More drama comes to the Upper East Side. Credit: HBO Max

Dance with the Fireflies (Season 2) – December 2

The second and final season of the series starring Katherine Heigl Y sarah chalke is days away from landing in Netflix. As Kate deals with the fallout from Johnny’s ill-fated trip to Iraq, Tully must face a lawsuit after walking away from her talk show and starting her career from scratch. In addition, we will discover the reason why Tully and Kate are no longer friends.

Slow Horses (Season 2) – December 2

The series starring Gary Oldman can be seen in AppleTV+. During this new installment, secrets from the Cold War that threatened to unleash chaos in London will be unearthed. It is here when the protagonists must overcome their personal problems to avoid a catastrophic accident.

Jack Lowden and Olivia Cooke are other stars to be part of the series. Credit: AppleTV+

His Dark Materials (Season 3) – December 5

Also in HBO Max you can enjoy the last season of the series starring Daphne Keen Y james mcavoy. It will be an adaptation of the book The Amber Spyglass, the last of Philip Pullman’s His Dark Materials trilogy. There, the story of Lyra and Mrs. Coulter as well as Lord Asriel will be resumed.

Doom Patrol (Season 4) – December 8

The group unexpectedly travels to the future to find an unpleasant surprise. Faced with their imminent disappearance, they must decide what is more important, their own happiness or the fate of the world? It will be available at HBO Max.

Money Heist: Korea (Part 2) – December 9

After the success of the Spanish series, now comes the turn for its Korean version to land on Netflix. A group of robbers take over the Mint of a unified Korea. With hostages involved, the police must do everything possible to stop the criminals and the mastermind behind the plan.

Emily in Paris (season 3) – December 21

The success starring Lily Collins return once more to Netflix. Following the season two finale, Emily finds herself at a crossroads where she must decide between work and her romantic life, and where the decisions she makes will determine her future in France.

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan (Season 3) – December 21

When Jack Ryan stumbles upon a series of suspicious bank transfers, the search for answers throws him out of his job and into a deadly game of cat and mouse across Europe and the Middle East, where he must deal with a rising terrorist leader. . It is starring john krasinski and can be seen in Amazon Prime Video.

Alice in Borderland (Season 2) – December 22

The hit Japanese series returns Netflix after more than two years. In this new installment, we find Arisu dealing with the death of his friends and the revelation of who is the mastermind behind the game. Now, she must immerse herself in a new round of games if she is to make it out alive.

First look at the second season of Alice in Borderland. Credit: Netflix

The Witcher: Origin of Blood – December 25

It is a prequel series The Witcher which will also have its premiere in Netflix. Taking place over a thousand years before the events seen in the original series, the story centers on seven outcasts from the world of elves, who come together on a mission to stop an unstoppable power.

Betrayal – December 26

Finally, in Netflix A series will also be released that will feature the leading role of charlie cox (Daredevil), who will play the role of Adam Lawrence, an MI6 agent. However, his quiet life is disrupted by the arrival of a Russian spy and his ex-lover, who will return to make him question everything about his life.

Charlie Cox and Ciaran Hinds star in this spy thriller. Credit: Netflix

The Queen of the South (Season 3) – December 30

Another of the most anticipated premieres of Netflix is La reina del sur, the Colombian telenovela starring Kate del Castillo that comes with new episodes. After four years in prison, Teresa escapes from her with the help of Epifanio, who wants to take her to Bolivia. However, her daughter Sofía needs her too.

