The 12 Netflix miniseries you should have seen in 2022 to stay up to date

The cinema platforms and series such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max or Movistar Plus+ have found in the miniseries the perfect format for the new viewer of the 21st century: short series that you can watch in a weekend or a couple of nights.

Undoubtedly, the trends now call for shorter series. Netflix has known how to “read the room” and each year brings more new miniseries, whether they are docudramas or total fiction, but in reduced format, and many of the best Netflix series of 2022 are miniseries.

In this report we collect the 12 best miniseries released on Netflix throughout 2022, so you know which ones you have to see yes or yes to be up to date.

The 10 best Netflix miniseries in 2022:

The ones in the last row

VIDEO Trailer of The Last Row, the series by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo for Netflix

This beautiful dramatic comedy by Daniel Sánchez Arévalo narrates the journey of five friends in their thirties, who have known each other since school, and who decide to fulfill their dreams that they never dared to realize before. When one of them is diagnosed with cancerall of them shave their heads in solidarity.

Those in the last row intersperse more laughter than tears, because the director of The Great Spanish Family wants the series left a good taste in my mouthalthough yes, it bluntly deals with the subject of cancer, in addition to many other universal themes that will connect with all viewers.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Netflix’s best premiere since Stranger Things 4 is the fictionalization of the shocking true story of Jeffrey Dahmera serial killer also accused of necrophilia and cannibalism, responsible for 16 murders.

Evan Peters plays Dahmer, in 10 chapters that explore the childhood of this being and how he developed his psychopathy, from the point of view of the victims.

A series that is on everyone’s lips due to controversies such as Netflix labeling it LGTB (Dahmer only killed men) or the journalist who uncovered the case denouncing that the series is full of lies.

Who is Anna?

This miniseries based on true events, Inventing Anna, has become the most watched Netflix miniseries in history. Shonda Rhimesthe creator of Grey’s Anatomy or The Bridgertons, has created this adaptation that has the Ozark actress Julia Garner What Anna Sorokinalso known as Anna Delvey.

In a case that in Spain reminds us of little Nicolás, Anna Delvey was a young Russian woman from a humble family who adopted the name of Anna Sorokin and deceived the entire New York elite society by posing as a German billionaire heiressforging all kinds of documents and, in the process, becoming a celebrity.

The deception lasted between 2013 and 2017, when she was sentenced to four years in prison for fraud. When she got out of it, Shonga Rhimes paid her $320,000 to buy the rights to the story from her. Now Anna Sorokin is even more famous and appreciated, and among her projects is participate in a reality show or NFT collection.

you are not special

Without any advertising, Netflix has released a Spanish teen comedy that, despite being fantasy and the protagonist being a descendant of a witch, conveys much more authenticity than things like Elite.

In six episodes that can be seen in one go, Amaia, a teenager from Barcelona, ​​has to move in the blink of an eye to a Basque town where nothing ever happens… or so she thought, because she discovers that her grandmother was a witch.

You are not special is the work of Estibaliz Burgaletacreator of Skam Spain. It is not known if it will be renewed for more seasons. Given the very little impact it has had, things are difficult, so watch it if you can, even if Netflix doesn’t want to.

Rescue in a cave in Thailand

Thai productions do not usually have much repercussion around the world, but this miniseries, released in September 2022, talks about a well-known case: the rescue of a dozen children in a cave in Thailand, in August 2018.

The same tragedy, told in two different ways on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. On Amazon you have a Ron Howard movie, and on Netflix a six-episode Thai miniseries, shot in the same cave they were trapped in for two weeks, as well as in the children’s own homes, who belonged to the same soccer team.

Wall Street Slashing: The GameStop Saga

VIDEO Wall Street: The Saga GameStop trailer

This three-episode docuseries chronicles the famous incident in early 2021, in which Reddit users fired the shares of GameStop (the chain of video game stores in the United States) to save the company from ruin.

A “David vs. Goliath” story in which a few millennials joined forces to save GameStop from the Wall Street bigwigs, according to Netflix. The Netflix miniseries is not the first production about this incredible real case, but explains this case in an easier way to understand for those who are not very involved in the world of finance.

Be docile: Pray and obey

Another docuseries about a real case, this much more shocking. In its four chapters, it tells the story of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sect, a cult in which men practiced polygamy: the more women they married, the closer they would be to God.

The freedom of women was totally closed in this sect, known by its acronym FLDS… which is still active, despite the fact that its leader, Warren Jeffs, is in prison with several life sentences for sexual abuse of minors.

800 meters

This docuseries recounts in three episodes, with more than 80 interviews, the before and after of the Islamic attack in Barcelona and Cambrils in August 2017. What leads some young people, apparently integrated, to attack in this way?

The series is the work of Elijah Leon Siminianiwho in previous years has already signed other series on Netflix about the Alcàsser crimes and the Asunta case.

Keep Breathing

This fiction miniseries of six episodes of barely half an hour is ideal for binge-watching during a long afternoon, as if it were a feature film. Melissa Barrera (Scream 5) plays a lawyer who crashes his plane in the middle of the Canadian mountains.

Without filler in between, Liv must face the elements of the wild, and her own demons, to obtain resources and survive, while through flashbacks we learn her painful history and the reason for her journey.

anatomy of a scandal

One of the most successful soap operas of the season on Netflix, one of the most watched English-language series on the platform this year, and is adapted from a novel by Sarah Vaughan, with a popular cast (Sienna Miller, Rupert Friend, Naomi Scott ).

Anatomy of a Scandal tells the story of a political leader in the United Kingdom who is accused of having raped one of his maids.

It is not the best you can find on the platform, but without a doubt it hooks, as its success demonstrates: one of its critics describes it as “one of those novels that you would pick up at an airport”.

DB Cooper: Where are you?

The legend of DB Cooper, a man who He stole $200,000 on a plane, then skydived., has been the subject of numerous books, series or documentaries. Netflix premiered in July 2022 a four-part docuseries about the incredible story of the perfect crime.

Cooper’s story has also been parodied in the first chapter of Loki, the Disney+ Marvel series, in which it is explained that this character, whose identity and whereabouts remain a mysterywas the god of deception, who jumped out of the plane and was teleported with the Bifrost.

file 81

One of the first releases of the year, in January 2022, was not planned as a miniseries, but has been canceled with only one seasondespite the good reviews received and already becoming one of those Netflix cult series that the algorithm buries, but which are fondly remembered by fans of the fantastic genre.

File 81 is a production of james wan, director of sagas such as Warren File, Saw or Insidious. Set in the 90s, precisely because the protagonist investigates some video tapes with very disturbing content…

What unfolds over eight chapters is a plot of death and the occult with many references to The Twilight Zone, The Shining and a lot of nostalgia for the analog era of cinema.