The 12 noon shots: Harmony eliminated, Sylvie stumbles on the mysterious star (VIDEO)

“Les 12 coups de midi” from April 24, 2022, Harmony eliminated, clues to the mysterious star – The sparkling and moving Harmonie was finally eliminated from TF1’s daily game “Les 12 coups de midi” Sunday noon. While the day before she revealed that she had been affected by cancer (see our article), Harmonie fell during the Fatal Coup.



Advertisement



It was therefore Sylvie, called the day before the shoot at 11:30 p.m., who became Maître de Midi.



Advertisement

Sylvie shone for her first victory with a Coup de Maître at 30,000 euros. She therefore has a kitty of 15,000 euros and she will be back this Monday noon.

No additional clue to the mysterious star. Still nothing apart from the background image, the London Underground. Sylvie proposed the name of Christophe Lambert in reference to the film “Subway”. Missed !



Advertisement



Reminder of the names already proposed: Christian Jacques, Marc Bloch, Agatha Christie, President Nasser, Elisabeth II, Omar Sy, Lorànt Deutsch, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Christophe Lambert

The 12 noon shots video replay of Sunday April 24, 2022

And if you couldn’t see today’s show, here’s the replay video.