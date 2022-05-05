The 12 noon shots: new clues, the mysterious star soon to be discovered (VIDEO)

“Les 12 coups de midi” of May 4, 2022, Quentin’s 3rd victory, new clues to the mysterious star – It jostles on the side of the mysterious star of the daily game of TF1 “Les 12 coups de midi”. Indeed, while Quentin achieved a third victory on Wednesday noon, new clues are appearing and this mysterious star should be discovered next week!



Advertisement



Quentin has achieved a Coup de Maître at 2,000 euros, he totals 17,500 euros.



Advertisement

On the side of the mysterious star, a boat and more precisely an ocean liner, is now unveiled. And a chair is about to appear! We can say that we no longer lack clues and Quentin yesterday proposed the name of the American actor Leonardo DiCaprio. But that’s not him on that star.

We remind you of the clues present:

– the London Underground, the Tube

– make-up

– a journalist microphone

– a yellow transistor

– a liner



Advertisement



Reminder of the names already proposed: Christian Jacques, Marc Bloch, Agatha Christie, President Nasser, Elisabeth II, Omar Sy, Lorànt Deutsch, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Christophe Lambert, Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Nabilla, Francis Lalane, Sting , Antoine de Caunes, Nelson Monfort, Anne-Claire Coudray, Franck Dubosc, Leonardo DiCaprio

The 12 noon shots video replay of Wednesday May 4, 2022

And if you couldn’t see today’s show, here’s the replay video.