The 12 noon shots of October 4: new clue to the mysterious star

The 12 noon shots of October 4, 2022, 46th victory for Stéphane – A new clue appears today on the mysterious star of Jean-Luc Reichmann’s game “Les 12 coups de midi”. For his part, Stéphane continues his beautiful career and achieved this Tuesday noon a Coup de Maître at 1000 euros.



It is therefore 500 euros more in his personal kitty, which today rises to a total of 175,043 euros in winnings and gifts.



The 12 strokes of noon on October 4, Stéphane remains Master of Noon

On the side of the mysterious star, a pink teddy bear is being revealed! A new clue that comes in addition to the first two: the Great Wall of China in the background, and an elephant. Stéphane proposed today the name of the American actor Dwayne Johnson. But it’s not him behind that star!

Names proposed for this star: Benoît Poelvoorde, Frédéric Lopez, Malik Bentalha, Céline Dion, Vincent Elbaz, Jackie Chan, Jaden Smith, Barack Obama, Pierre Arditi, Harrison Ford, Stéphane Rotenberg, Kad Merad, Eddy Mitchell, Dwayne Johnson

The 12 noon shots of October 4, video replay

And if you couldn’t see today’s show, here’s the replay video.



If the video does not start, find it directly on myTF1



