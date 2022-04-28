Entertainment

The 12 strokes of noon: a woman behind the mysterious star? A clue finally unveiled (VIDEO)

“Les 12 coups de midi” of April 27, 2022, 4 victories for Sylvie, clue to the mysterious star – As Sylvie continues on her way through Jean-Luc Reichmann’s game “Les 12 coups de midi”, a clue has finally appeared on the mysterious star on Wednesday noon.


The Maître de Midi stumbled on the last question of the Coup de Maitre, so she won 3,000 euros and in just 4 participations she already totals 26,650 euros in her personal kitty.

On the side of the star, where until then there was no clue apart from the background image representing the London Underground, something finally appeared! Sylvie and viewers were able to see a first clue: makeup.

It is therefore a safe bet that it is a woman who is hiding behind this mysterious star, which should be unveiled in mid-May. Sylvie yesterday proposed the name of Nabilla, thinking it was the metro in Dubai! Missed…


Reminder of the names already proposed: Christian Jacques, Marc Bloch, Agatha Christie, President Nasser, Elisabeth II, Omar Sy, Lorànt Deutsch, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Christophe Lambert, Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Nabilla

The 12 noon shots video replay of Wednesday April 27, 2022

And if you couldn’t see today’s show, here’s the replay video.



