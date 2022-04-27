The 12 strokes of noon: Masterstroke for Sylvie, clues to the mysterious star (VIDEO)

“Les 12 coups de midi” of April 26, 2022, new victory for Sylvie, clues arrive on the mysterious star – Sylvie, winner of Harmony on Sunday, achieved a nice victory yesterday in “Les 12 coups de midi”.



The Maître de Midi has achieved a second Coup de Maître at 20,000 euros and in just 3 participations she has already totaled 25,150 euros in her kitty!



She tried once again to unveil the mysterious star, worth 32,356 euros. And while the background image represents the London Underground, two clues finally arrive! We can see them at the bottom right and one of them should certainly appear this Wednesday noon. So be patient!

Sylvie proposed yesterday, without much conviction, the name of Jean-Paul Belmondo, in reference to the metro scene in “Peur sur la ville”. But that’s not him on that star.



Reminder of the names already proposed: Christian Jacques, Marc Bloch, Agatha Christie, President Nasser, Elisabeth II, Omar Sy, Lorànt Deutsch, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Christophe Lambert, Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Paul Belmondo

The 12 noon shots video replay of Tuesday April 26, 2022

And if you couldn’t see today’s show, here’s the replay video.