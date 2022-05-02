The 12 strokes of noon: the mysterious star unveiled next week by Sylvie? (VIDEO)

“Les 12 coups de midi” of May 1, 2022, 8 victories for Sylvie, the mysterious star soon to be revealed – Without shining much, Sylvie is still Maître de Midi in the daily game of TF1 “Les 12 coups de midi”. This Sunday alongside Jean-Luc Reichmann, Sylvie achieved an 8th victory and a Coup de Maître at 1,000 euros.



She thus records the sum of 28,700 euros in her personal kitty.



On the side of the mysterious star, worth 34,378 euros, Sylvie was once again mistaken in proposing the name of Nelson Monfort.

We remind you of the clues present:

– the London Underground, the Tube

– make-up

– a journalist microphone



There are not many spaces left and this star should probably be revealed next week! It remains to be seen whether Sylvie will still be there.

Reminder of the names already proposed: Christian Jacques, Marc Bloch, Agatha Christie, President Nasser, Elisabeth II, Omar Sy, Lorànt Deutsch, Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Christophe Lambert, Catherine Deneuve, Jean-Paul Belmondo, Nabilla, Francis Lalane, Sting , Antoine de Caunes, Nelson Monfort

The 12 noon shots video replay of Sunday May 1, 2022

And if you couldn’t see today’s show, here’s the replay video.