The 13 most anticipated movies!

We tell you about the most anticipated films of the Cannes Film Festival 2022

The Cannes Film Festival 2022 will be held from May 17 to 28 with a very diverse lineup featuring thrillers, sci-fi, and historical dramas that promise to tell original stories. This year’s lineup is packed with returning authors and newcomers to the competition such as: David Ayer, Stefon Bristol, Miki Satoshi and Bruno Dumont, Arnaud Desplechin, the Dardenne brothers, James Gray, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Ruben Ostlund and more.

french actor Vincent Lindon has been appointed president of the jury along with eight other members that include the British actress and director Rebecca Hall, indian actress Deepika Padukone, swedish actress Noomi Rapace, lItalian actress and director Jasmine Trinca, the iranian director Asghar Farhadi, the french director Ladj Ly, american director Jeff Nichols and the director norwegian director Joachim Trier

These are some of the main films that will be shown at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival

The Beekeeper

David Yesterday (suicide squad) will be present at the Cannes festival with an action film starring Jason Statham as a former agent of a powerful group called “The Beekepers” who seeks revenge when his identity is discovered. The film has been described as the most “fun and widely commercial” that has come to the festival this year.

breathe

Directed by Stefon Bristol (See You Yesterday), breathe is set in an uninhabitable Earth due to lack of oxygen. Thus, Maya (Jennifer Hudson) and her daughter are forced to live underground with short trips to the surface only possible through special oxygen suits. However, when a mysterious couple arrives claiming to know Darius and your destiny, Maya he agrees to let them into his bunker, but are they all that they seem to be?.

Convenience Story

Directed by Miki Satoshi (What To Do With The Dead Kaiju?) the story tells the life of a screenwriter who goes through a deep depression until an errand for his girlfriend leads him to Ideal Martan unusual convenience store that has everything you could want, including a mysterious married woman who gets your creativity flowing.

The Empire

This science fiction directed by Bruno Dumont (P’tit Quinquin) centers on two opposing tribes from outer space who become involved in a bitter conflict on the Opal Coast of northern France. Dumont describes the project as a “space and earth opera” which serves as a “galactic metaphor” of the internal struggles of humanity.

fingernails

the greek director Christos Niko (Apples), will present a film starring jessie buckley (recently nominated for an Oscar for The Lost Daughter) Y the winner of Oscar Riz Ahmed. fingernails is a drama centered around a strange high school that has developed a test to find out if a couple is really in love.

Hamlet

the filmmakers Riz Ahmed and Aneil Karia come together again for a modern adaptation of Hamlet from William Shakespeare where Ahmed will be haunted by the ghost of his father and taken to increasingly unstable heights in London’s elite.

Limonov: The Ballad of Eddie

Ben Whitshaw plays the Russian writer, poet and political dissident Edward Limonov. The project, which was in the middle of filming in Russia when the war against Ukraine broke out, has its origins in the Russian author Kirill Serebrennikovwhose movie Tchaikovsky’s wife it is also in competition at Cannes. It is also co-written by the director of Going Y Cold War, Pawel Pawlikowski.

Melody

Katy Perry stars in this animated musical that will center on an insecure singer trying to beat an evil queen of pop who is hell-bent on destroying her. Speaking about the project, Perry said that being the mother of a two-year-old girl inspired her to take on her role and that she, at 37“still struggling with his insecurity”.

Operation Napoleon

Iain Glen from game of Thrones leads this thriller that is set in modern Iceland, the United States and Nazi Germany at the end of World War II. The project is adapted from a novel by Arnaldur Indridason which follows a young lawyer who becomes embroiled in a global conspiracy when the melting of one of Iceland’s largest glaciers reveals a German plane crash.

quick sand

In this survival thriller, an American couple on a business trip to Colombia You go on a hike in the mountains that soon turns into a nightmare after going through a storm in the tropical jungle full of quicksand and wild animals.

Rocketry

The film stars two of the biggest stars in the Indian film industry: R. Madhavan and Shah Rukh Khan, tells the story of a former scientist and aerospace engineer from the Indian Space Research Organization known for developing efficient liquid fuel engines and was involved in an espionage scandal.

The Dating Game Killer

Anna Kendrick will headline this thriller that tells the chilling true story of the serial killer Rodney Alcaláwho appeared on the popular American dating show The Dating Game and was selected to go on a date with the contestant Cheryl Bradshaw before his crimes were exposed.

The End We Start From

Recently won the BAFTA TV award, jodie eat stars in another London-set thriller about a woman trying to find a way home for herself and her newborn baby in the midst of chaos.

