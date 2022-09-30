The 13 most anticipated streaming series for this fall 2022

So you know what you’re getting into: Gangs of London, the highly stylized British crime drama from action auteur Gareth Evans, is actually a video game adaptation. However, it should not be ruled out for that. The first season of gang, which aired in 2020, offered great atmosphere and pacing and quickly became a cult hit for its intricately choreographed, almost ballet-like action sequences. Also, the cast, led by Sope Dirisu, Joe Cole, and Paapa Essiedu, was extremely good. The second season looks set to offer more of the same. -TA

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu, November 22)

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

Have you ever wondered the origin story of Somen ‘Steve’ Banerjee, the Indian immigrant who founded the Chippendales male striptease empire? If not, don’t worry, because Hulu has gone ahead and thought of you, casting Kumail Nanjiani in the lead role of this real-life crime epic. There is plenty of sex, drugs, and murder to keep you hooked on the screen. Will this series have the cultural staying power of Magic Mike, mixed with the brilliance of American Crime Story? We’ll have to wait and see.

Mammals (Amazon Prime Video, November)

The central question of Mammals, a miniseries of Prime Video by playwright Jez Butterworth (The Ferryman) is: Who exactly is sleeping with Amandine, Jamie’s wife? The first (played by James Corden) is a chef about to open his first restaurant and discover his wife’s infidelities at the same time. Swiss actress Melia Kreiling, for his part, is his cunning and sexy wife. Corden’s performance is sharp and surprisingly dark. An insightful story about the many things that can go wrong in a modern marriage and the many ways a villain can act.-MM

*Some series may not be available in some regions.

Article originally published in US Vogue, vogue.com.