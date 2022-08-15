The 13 Netflix releases this week (August 15-21, 2022)

Netflix continues with its huge battery of premieres this summer, and from August 15 to 21 we will receive nothing more and nothing less than 13 releases on this platform streaming. Of course, when you read, you will realize that only two or three series and movies are really worth it.

Netflix premieres August 15

Deepa and Anoop

Accompanied by her color-changing elephant friend, a jovial girl creates music, causes smiles and gets into trouble at her Indian family’s Mango Mansion.

Netflix premieres August 16

Sports Secrets: The Girlfriend That Didn’t Exist

New episode of this documentary series Netflixin this case centered on Manti Te’o’san NFL player who puts his life and career in jeopardy for a secret virtual relationship.

Where There Was Fire, one of Netflix’s premieres this week

Netflix premieres August 17

where there was fire

Mexican series about a fire station, although with an interesting dramatic component: Poncho infiltrates these facilities linked to the death of his brother to continue investigating what happened…

Royalteen: The Heir

Norway is a very interesting country when it comes to fiction, and Royalteen: The Heir is on its way to being the new young highnessesbut without that LGTBIQ+ component that conquered that Swedish series.

my two lives

Netflix was not going to pass up the opportunity to release an original movie this weekand it is the turn of my two lives, a fantasy comedy about two parallel realities of Natalie: in one, she becomes pregnant and must face the challenges of being a young mother; in the other, she moves to Los Angeles to start her professional career.

My Two Lives, a Netflix Original Movie

nothing suspicious

Brazilian comedy of intrigue that will go unnoticed outside its countrybut that can make you smile if you have a bad day.

Netflix premieres August 18

Tekken: Lineage

This week, the animation of Netflix shines with its own light. Tekken: Lineage is the first series of the streaming platform based on this fighting license, and it is adapted in anime form so that all fans of the title of bandai namco Enjoy like little kids.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Season 3

Not that it’s a good animated series Netflixbut being set in the world of Masters of the Universe, his fans have. This coming August 18, its third season premieres, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it was the last.

Cuphead returns to Netflix with new episodes

Netflix Premiere August 19

New episodes of The Cuphead series!

New episodes of this animated series based on the legendary video game brand, with more adventures and even more fun.

Soul

Netflix has been promoting Alba for several monthsa 9-episode Spanish series created by the director of The Secret of Marrowbone, and with which he once again tries to touch on the subject of fantasy and the supernatural. She looks very good, although let’s hope she doesn’t become a new Fair: The darkest lightone of the biggest failures of national fiction on the platform of streaming.

Cleo

Germany continues to produce content for Netflixbeing this thriller dramatic set in the 80s a bomb that should not go unnoticed. the spy of the RDA, Cleokilled a businessman in West Berlin in 1987, but was soon arrested by the Stasi. She is released after spending two years in prison, but the Berlin Wall has fallen and Cleo he realizes that he is in the middle of a great intrigue.

365 more days

Third installment of the erotic film saga 365 daysshot and produced in Poland and that returns to us bring more dangerous behavior in a toxic relationship that has managed to turn critics against him: few media outlets dared to defend both the first installment and the sequel, and the same will happen with this third part.

Duality

michelle monaghan Y Matt Bomer star in a new thrillerand there are already a few in Netflix this year. Kidnappings and disappearances are also the center of the plot: Leni Y Gina they are identical twins who have secretly exchanged their lives since they were children, culminating in a double life as adults, but one of the sisters disappears.