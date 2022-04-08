The 13 symptoms that alert us to possible prostate cancer

The cancer It is the leading cause of death worldwide. According to calculations by the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2020 almost 10 million deaths were attributed to this disease, almost one in six of those registered.

The term is used generically to designate a wide group of diseases They can affect any part of the body. A defining characteristic of cancer is the rapid multiplication of abnormal cells. For example, when cancer starts in the prostate, it is called prostate cancer.

This uncontrolled growth can be limited to a specific area or extend beyond its usual limits, invading adjacent parts of the body or spreading to other organs. It is a process known to all and called metastasis.

The most common types of cancer are breast, lung, colon and rectum, and prostate. According to the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), the prostate cancer It is the most common tumor in men and is the second leading cause of cancer mortality in men (behind lung and colorectal cancer).

Forecasts maintain this trend. According to the report Cancer figures in Spain 2022, the most frequently diagnosed cancers in men in 2022, as in 2021, will be those of the prostate (30,884), colon and rectum (26,862), lung (22,316) and urinary bladder (17,992). By far, the next most common cancers will be cancers of the oral cavity and pharynx, kidney, non-Hodgkin’s lymphomas, liver, and cancers of the pancreas and stomach, all with more than 4,000 cases per year.

The last figure to announce that he suffers from prostate cancer has been louis van gaal. The Netherlands coach and former Barça coach revealed this Sunday night that he suffers from an aggressive form of prostate cancer and that he has undergone 25 radiotherapy sessions.

13 symptoms of prostate cancer

The prostate is a part of the male reproductive system made up of the penis, prostate, seminal vesicles, and testicles. It sits just below the bladder and in front of the rectum, explains the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It is about the size of a walnut and surrounds the urethra. Its function is produce the fluid that is part of semen.

According to the Spanish Society of Medical Oncology (SEOM), prostate cancer develops mainly in elderly men. 90% of cases are diagnosed in people over 65 years of age and the average age of diagnosis is 75 years.

The health authorities explain that the prostate cancer symptoms They are different for each person. In some cases, men do not have any symptoms. According to the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), these are some of the most common signs:

Weak or interrupted flow of urine, or the need to strain to empty the bladder.

Urge to urinate frequently at night.

Blood in the seminal fluid.

New onset of erectile dysfunction.

Pain or burning when urinating, which is much less common.

Discomfort or pain when sitting, caused by an enlarged prostate.

Whether the cancer has spread outside the prostate glandyou can also experience:

Pain in the back, hips, thighs, shoulders, or other bones.

Swelling or fluid buildup in the legs or feet.

Weight loss for no apparent reason.

Change in bowel habits.

This information does not replace in any case the diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. It is important to go to a specialist when symptoms appear in case of illness and never self-medicate.





