The 13-year-old son is positive, he closes him in the trunk to avoid contagion: arrested

James Reno
Fearing infection, she locked her coronavirus-positive 13-year-old son in the trunk of the car.

The protagonist is a teacher from Texas, 41-year-old Sarah Beam, who has been arrested.

The woman took the boy by car to Pridgeon Stadium to do a swab to confirm positivity and to undergo the test herself, according to local press reports.

But at the drive thorugh she was exposed. A witness heard the little boy cry and she was forced to confess: “I closed my son, I was afraid he would infect me”.

The health care worker also refused to test the woman until the 13-year-old was able to sit in the back seat of the car.

The incident was reported to the police, which started the investigation “culminating in an arrest warrant”.

Sergeant Richard Standifer, of the Texas Department of Public Safety, told local television Khou 11 that the boy could have been seriously injured if the vehicle was involved in an accident. “I’ve never heard of someone being put in a trunk because they tested positive for something,” he added.

