the 131 companies awarded by Top Employers 2022- Corriere.it

For 2022 they are well 131 Italian companies that have been certified Top Employers, the certification awarded every year by the Top Employers Institute to reward the best business practices in HR. On January 20, the Top Employers Certification Celebration 2022 was held in virtual mode, the event that celebrates the 1,857 certified companies in 123 countries around the world.

The sectors of the awarded companies

The evaluation is based on five criteria: working conditions, corporate culture, talent development, social commitment, bet on innovation. Over the years, however, elements such as attraction of talents, on-boarding, engagement, organizational, training strategies, career plans, sustainability, values, ethics, diversity, inclusion up to the latest related priorities have also begun to have relevance. innovation driven by the pandemic crisis. Among the companies of our country, 42 also obtained the Top Employers Europe certification and 9 the Top Employers Global certification. The most represented sector is the pharmaceutical sector, for a total of 18 companies, which also include diagnostics and health care. Following the consultancy field with 11 companies and then the banking and utilities & services sectors, both with 9 certified companies. Insurance, engineering & machinery and retail follow with 8 companies; automotive, manufacturing and energy (7); Ict, technology & electronics (6); media & advertising, consumer goods and food & beverages (5); Tlc and hotel (3); hospitals and transport & logistics (2); beauty & care and fashion with 1 company.



