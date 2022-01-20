the 131 companies awarded by Top Employers 2022- Corriere.it

For 2022 they are well 131 Italian companies that have been certified Top Employers, the certification awarded every year by the Top Employers Institute to reward the best business practices in HR. On January 20, the Top Employers Certification Celebration 2022 was held in virtual mode, the event that celebrates the 1,857 certified companies in 123 countries around the world.
The sectors of the awarded companies
The evaluation is based on five criteria: working conditions, corporate culture, talent development, social commitment, bet on innovation. Over the years, however, elements such as attraction of talents, on-boarding, engagement, organizational, training strategies, career plans, sustainability, values, ethics, diversity, inclusion up to the latest related priorities have also begun to have relevance. innovation driven by the pandemic crisis. Among the companies of our country, 42 also obtained the Top Employers Europe certification and 9 the Top Employers Global certification. The most represented sector is the pharmaceutical sector, for a total of 18 companies, which also include diagnostics and health care. Following the consultancy field with 11 companies and then the banking and utilities & services sectors, both with 9 certified companies. Insurance, engineering & machinery and retail follow with 8 companies; automotive, manufacturing and energy (7); Ict, technology & electronics (6); media & advertising, consumer goods and food & beverages (5); Tlc and hotel (3); hospitals and transport & logistics (2); beauty & care and fashion with 1 company.
The complete list in alphabetical order
AB – Abbott Italia – Accenture – Acque Bresciane – Alfa Srl – Allianz SpA – Alstom Italia – Alten Italia – Amaris Consulting – Amazon Italy – Amplifon SpA – Angelini Pharma – AstraZeneca Italia – Avanade Italy – Automobili Lamborghini – Bat Italia – Baxter Italy – Becton Dickinson Italia SpA – bioMrieux Italia SpA – BIP – Birra Peroni – Bnl Gruppo Pnb Paribas – Boehringer Ingelheim Italy – Borgo Egnazia – Bper Banca – Bracco – Canon Italy – Capgemini Italy – Carrefour Italy – Chep – Chiesi Farmaceutici – Coca-Cola HBC Italy – Crdit Agricole Italia spa – Dana Incorporated – Danieli Group – dentsu – DHL Freight Italy -Ducati Motor Holding SpA – Edison – Edp Renewables Italia – Electrolux – Eli Lilly Italia – Elica – Emilgroup – Esprinet Italia – Esselunga SpA – EY- Falck Renewables – Ferrari – Fincantieri SpA – Findomestic Banca – FinecoBank – Poliambulanza Hospital Institute Foundation – Agostino Gemelli University Hospital Foundation – Generali Group Head Office (Insurance ioni Generali SpA) – Generali Italy – Golden Goose – Groupama Assicurazioni – GroupM – Acea SpA Group – Axa Italy Group – Cap Group – Cattolica Assicurazioni Group – Credem Group – Hera Group – Iren Group – Servier Group in Italy – Huawei Technologies Italy – iGuzzini lighting – Ima – Imperial Tobacco Italia – Ing Bank Nv Milan Branch – Intesa Sanpaolo – ISS Facility Services – Italdesign – Italgas – Itas Mutua – Jti Italy – Kelly Services Spa – Konica Minolta Business Solutions Italia – Kuwait Petroleum Italia SpA – Lagardre Travel Retail Italia – Lavazza Group – LeasePlan Italia – Lefay Resorts & Residences – Lidl Italia – Ma Group – Marazzi Group – Marriott International – MediaWorld – Medtronic Italia – Metro Italia – Msd Animal Health – Msd Italia – Nexi – Ntt Data Italia – OBI Italia – Olympus – Open Fiber – PepsiCo Italia – Perfetti Van Melle Italia – Philip Morris Italia – Philip Morris Manufactoring & Technology Bologna – Poste Italiane – Puma Italia – PwC – Qv c Italia srl - RDS-Radio Dimensione Suono – Rai Way SpA – Reckitt – Rheinmetall Italia SpA – Saint-Gobain Glass Italia SpA – Sanofi Srl – SAP Italia – SGB Humangest Holding – Smat SpA – Smurfit Kappa Italia – STMicroelectronics – Successors Reda – Takeda Italy – Tata Consultancy Services Italia – The Este Lauder Companies – The European House – Ambrosetti Spa – Toyota Motor Italia – UniCredit – Vodafone Italia – Volkswagen Group Italia – Whirlpool -Windtre – Wrth Italia – Zurich.