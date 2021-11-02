The 13th birthday of Bitcoin is celebrated in Sanremo

Sanremo. M.Tuesday 9 and Wednesday 10 November they will take place two evenings dedicated to Bitcoin, which in these days, on October 31st, celebrated its 13th birthday.

Places are limited and conferences can only be accessed by booking and with a Green Pass. To join, call Luca D’Amore (Bitcoin miner) at the number 3408007000.

Since it was created, Bitcoin has sparked a revolution in the way millions of people think about money and has given rise to thousands of other cryptocurrencies. More than a decade after its creation, its creator or developers remain unknown.

The white paper “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System”, was written by the pseudonym ‘Satoshi Nakamoto’, and published on October 31, 2008, a month and a half after the registration of the domain name bitcoin.org, and two months before the Bitcoin network went live on January 3, 2009. The concise nine-page white paper unveiled the concept of a decentralized, global, peer-to-peer digital currency, disconnected from any central bank or administrator, and released as open-source software.

In the conferences on 9 and 10 November, the crazy stories of the early days of cryptocurrency will be remembered, such as when someone bought a pizza for 10,000 Bitcoins, equivalent to over 500 Million Euros today!

We will talk about the role of Bitcoin in changing “the way we look at money”, or even the world in general. The more daring, in fact, define Bitcoin as a kind of “Second Reform”, that is, an economic analogue of the religious movement of the sixteenth century that challenged the Catholic Church and the authority of the Pope and gave rise to Protestantism.

«We will deal with the present of Bitcoin by explaining in a simple way the“ Mining ”, which is used to generate new Bitcoins and the possibility today to rent computing powers. We will not forget the future of Bitcoin, focusing on the dizzying growth of the cryptocurrency over the years, hoping that Bitcoin can reach $ 100,000 by the end of 2021 “- say the organizers.

