The 14 best responses from stars who have been victims of body shaming

Here are the best responses from stars who were victims of body shamingaccording to BuzzFeed.

Ariana Grande



Photo: Getty Images

In 2015, a netizen tweeted: “If someone asks me which one I prefer between Ariel Winter and Ariana Grande, the answer is definitely Ariel. Curves are sexy, but poles are not. The main interested party did not hesitate to reply to her detractor. “We live in a time where people are making it IMPOSSIBLE for anyone to love themselves as they are,” she wrote. Diversity is sexy! Loving each other is sexy! You know what’s NOT sexy? Misogyny, objectification, labeling, comparison and stigma! »

50 Cent



Photo: Getty Images

After the performance he delivered during the Super Bowl halftime show this year, the 46-year-old rapper was able to read several virulent comments from Internet users about his physique. Completely indifferent to the teasing, Eminem’s protege posted on Instagram: “I laugh with them. Land fat shaming only works when you’re ashamed of your body.”

Sarah Hyland



Photo: Getty Images

In 2017, the interpreter of Haley in Modern Family faced a wave of nasty comments on social media about her extreme thinness. Some wrote, “Her head is bigger than the rest of her body and it’s disgusting,” and others, “She should go eat a burger.” What her detractors probably didn’t know was that she has kidney dysplasia and had just received her second kidney transplant in five years. “You’re right, I should eat a burger, because they’re fucking good. Considering the last few months I’ve been in bed, I’ve lost a lot of muscle mass. Circumstances mean that I have no control over my physical appearance.

Melanie Lynskey



Photo: Getty Images

Since the release of the TV series Yellowjackets Last year, the New Zealand actress was inundated with messages from people who blamed her for gaining weight and said they worried about her health. The one who suffered from eating disorders for a long time when she was younger silenced the gossip with a heartfelt tweet: “Bitchyou didn’t see me on my Platoon [un exerciseur]. You didn’t see me running in the park with my daughter. Slimming is not synonymous with health.

Alyssa Milano



Photo: Getty Images

In 2013, radio host Jay Mohr hosted the NASCAR awards ceremony, at which the actressInsatiable participated. The following month, Jay criticized her post-pregnancy physique on air with all the nastiness in the world. “It was as if having had a baby allowed him to give a shit about how he looked. Her belly said it all. She wasn’t wearing Spanx [un sous-vêtement de maintien] and I was outraged.” Despite the baseness of his opponent’s remarks, the 49-year-old star replied with grace: “I’m really sorry that you felt the need to publicly laugh at my physique. Take care and may God protect you. Send all my love to your wonderful wife.”

Zendaya



Photo: Getty Images

At the 2015 Oscars, the host of E! News Giuliana Rancic (who herself was criticized that year because of her extreme thinness) mocked the dreadlocks of Zendaya on the airwaves. The following year, the creator of Difficult People, Julie Klausner, returned to the incident and she added to it. “Zendaya’s ultimate response to Giuliana Rancic is to starve herself to the size of one of her elbows,” she wrote. The young star of Spider-Man: Homecoming decided to educate the 18-year-old star. “Now everyone is going to look at her amazing body in the mirror and love it. #fatgirlswin #thingirlswin #everyonewins”

Melissa McCarthy



Photo: Avalon

Journalist Rex Reed of theObserve made a mischievous comment in his review of the film Identity Thief in 2013, calling the actress “the size of a tractor.” The 51-year-old actress responded to this nastiness through an interview with the New York Times. “I felt bad for this person swimming in hate. I said to myself that it is someone who is in a bad patch, while I am in one of the happiest moments of my life.

Ashley Graham



Photo: Shutterstock

An activist for body diversity and inclusion, the ‘plus size’ model posted a word on Instagram in 2016 to denounce those who call her thighs ‘the city of cellulite’. “I realize now that those thighs tell a story of victory and courage. I’m not going to let others dictate what my body should look like for their own well-being and you should too,” the book’s author advised. A New Model: What Confidence, Beauty & Power Really Look Like.

Jennifer Lawrence



Photo: Getty Images

Believe it or not, producers have already fat-shamed the star of The Hunger Games! However, as we know it, the 31-year-old star did not let herself be imposed. “Someone told me I was fat and they were going to fire me if I didn’t lose a certain number of kilos. They brought me photos of me where I was practically naked, suggesting that I use them as motivation for my diet,” she said in an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in 2014. His response? “As soon as someone whispers the word ‘diet’, I want to tell them to fuck off.”

Lady Gaga



Photo: Getty Images

The interpreter of A Star Is Born delivered a stellar performance at the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show. She still had to take a ton of criticism from tiny little steppers who only saw her belly fat. “I knew my body was a talking point, so I wanted to tell you that I’m proud of it and you should be proud of yours too,” she posted on Instagram. I can give you a million reasons why you don’t need to please anyone or anything to be successful. Be yourself and unwaveringly be yourself. That’s what champions do.”

Kristen Bell



Photo: Getty Images

The interpreter of Veronica Mars has been criticized a lot for the weight she took during her two pregnancies. But she refuses to worry about something she has no control over. “I stopped worrying about my weight and how I look, because it’s part of the adventure of having a baby. I’m not a woman whose self-esteem is based on the size of her clothes,” she told the magazine. Redbook in 2013.

Tyra Banks



Photo: BACKGRID

In 2007, photos of the supermodel in a bathing suit taken on the beach by a paparazzi made headlines with headlines multiplying bad puns to poke fun at her weight gain. It is therefore by wearing the same jersey as in the photos that the host of the Tyra Banks Show wanted to respond to his detractors on the set of his show. “To anyone who has something mean to say about me or women who are made like me, I just have one thing to say: ‘Kiss my fat ass!'”

Charlie Puth



Photo: BACKGRID

Last year, the internet went viral over a paparazzi photo showing the singer of The Way I Am leaving the gym shirtless. His body wasn’t muscular enough for several netizens’ liking, so Charlie saw fit to put them in their place with a tweet: “Just a reminder, it’s not cool to humiliate someone with their physical appearance. I really don’t understand the purpose. Sorry if I don’t have an “eight-pack”.

Lizzo



Photo: Shutterstock

In 2020, a family received a scathing comment after posting a video on TikTok: “Your son really needs to get some exercise or he will become the next Lizzo.” It was a very bad idea to attack the rapper by the band, since this one is an ardent defender of body diversity. The singer of Fitness therefore replied to the troll: “Oh! you mean the next millionaire on the cover of vogue who will receive three Grammys, who will be an icon, an actress and an activist with a perfect ass?

