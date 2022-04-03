The 14 Dominicans within the 100 best Major League players

Every year, the Major Leagues (or MLB for its acronym in English), through its MLB Network platform, performs a ranking of the best 100 players prior to the start of the regular season.

This Saturday the edition for the 2022 season culminated crowning Shohei Ohtani as the best player in the majors, dethroning Mike Trout, who had been occupying the number slot in that ranking since 2015, who fell to number two.

Ohtani comes from unanimously winning the Most Valuable Player (or MVP) award in the American League, after having a record of nine wins and only three losses, with 156 strikeouts and 130 and a third innings pitched and 23 starts; while as designated hitter he hit 46 homers, drove in 100 runs, scored another 103, swindled 26 bases with an OPS of .964; which led him to have comparisons with Babe Ruth.

Within the list of those who are considered the best 100 players, some 14 Dominicans are included; three of them in the top10.

Fernando Tatis Jr.

The best ranked is the shortstop of the San Diego Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr, occupying the number three position; the petromacorizano comes from being third in the voting for the MVP of the National League after connecting 42 homers, driving in 97 runs, stealing 25 bases with an average of .282 and an OPS of .975.

It is worth remembering that Tatis Jr will be out until mid-July as a result of a broken wrist.

John Soto

a place below (the room), appears the Washington Nationals outfielder, Juan Soto, comes from batting .313, with 29 home runs, 111 runs scored, 95 RBIs, an OPS of .999 and receiving 145 walks and striking out only 93 times. Soto was second in the National League MVP voting.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

In the eighth position is the first baseman of the Toronto Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. The son of Hall of Fame member, Vladimir Guerrero, batted .311, with 48 homers and 111 RBIs. Numbers that earned him second place in the voting for the American League MVP.

The rest of the top 10

5- Bryce Harper – Philadelphia Phillies

6- Mookie Betts – Los Angeles Dodgers

7- Jacob deGrom – New York Mets

9- Freddie Freeman – Los Angeles Dodgers

10- Ronald Acuña Jr – Atlanta Braves

The other Dominicans in the top 100

90. Nelson Cruz, DH, Nationals (2021 rank: 42)

84. Sandy Alcantara, SP, Marlins (2021 rank: unranked)

81. Willy Adames, SS, Brewers (2021 rank: unranked)

75. Freddy Peralta, SP, Brewers (2021 rank: unranked)

72. Ketel Marte, INF/OF, D-backs (2021 rank: 48)

65. Teoscar Hernandez, OF, Blue Jays (2021 rank: unranked)

41. Starling Marte, OF, Mets (2021 rank: unranked)

40. Wander Franco, SS, Rays (2021 rank: unranked)

22. Rafael Devers, 3B, Red Sox (2021 rank: 65)

18. Manny Machado, 3B, Padres (2021 rank: 18)

15. Jose Ramirez, 3B, Guardians (2021 rank: 19)