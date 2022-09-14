The 14-year-old boy who raped and murdered his teacher: a hamburger and a movie after killing

At the beginning, his classmates considered him a nice and friendly boy, who little by little was integrating himself into the activities of the town school.

Philip Chism had started at his new school just a month ago. His parents had divorced and he moved with his mother from Clarkson, Tennessee, to Danvers, a city of 26,000 people near Boston, in the American Midwest. Thus, the shy 14-year-old was beginning to get to know his classmates and his teachers. Meanwhile he accommodated himself to the new dynamics of daily life. A lonely life and now away from his father, after the conflictive separation.

At first, his classmates considered him a nice and friendly boy, who little by little was integrating himself into the activities of the town school. At one point, he even tried out for the basketball team. Nothing predicted that Philip Chism was going to become the rapist and murderer of his math teacher Colleen Ritzer.

The evening of the murder

On October 22, 20113 everything seemed normal in the Danver High School. Classes were over and Philip was asked by the math teacher to stay after hours to explain a topic that the boy had misunderstood and needed reinforcement.

The image of Colleen Ritzer taken in the corridors of the school before she was murdered

Another student, who was leaving some folders in his locker, overheard the last conversation between Philip and Colleen. Before closing his locker and leaving, the boy heard Chism’s screams and the teacher trying to calm him down. “He was probably upset when the teacher asked him about his family, and this reminded him of the bad times he was going through with his parents’ divorce,” said the only witness to the moments before Ritzer’s crime.

It remains a mystery what turned the 14-year-old boy who was joining his new school in town into a murderer and rapist. But his steps were recorded by the security cameras in the corridors of the school in Danver in scenes of terror.

Philip went into the bathroom. Colleen, who was alone, was stabbed and stabbed 16 times inside the school. The weapon used was a box cutter, found in the boy’s backpack the next day, when he was captured by the police. According to the subsequent autopsy, the teacher was raped twice, once with a stick.

There was a key event that could have saved the teacher’s life. Philip threatened Colleen with a box cutter, covered his mouth with a rag and took off his pants. While she was raping her, a student opened the classroom door looking for a place to improve her cell phone signal, but when she saw the naked boy she ran away. The girl later stated that she did not see the teacher and she believed that Philip was changing his clothes for basketball practice.

A camera captured Philip leaving the school with a garbage container

Security cameras, keys

After the crime, a school security camera caught Philip calmly walking out of the bathroom with his bloody hand. Colleen had already been killed. The boy was looking for a garbage container to be able to remove the teacher’s body from inside the bathroom. At that moment, the videos capture him greeting some friends, while he was looking for something to hide the body, but he acted normally. In subsequent declarations in Justice, the young people affirmed that they did not see anything strange in Philip, even though he had just stabbed a woman in the school bathroom.

Colleen never came home from work., nor did he answer his cell phone that was never found. She was reported missing. Philip did not return home either and he was reported missing. Hours after the crime, there were two people missing from the same school. The police began to investigate and one of the first things they found was blood in the bathroom.

Surveillance cameras from the school showed Philip taking a dumpster. It was later concluded that the teacher’s body was inside. He took the body to a nearby wooded area.

The moment they move the body of Colleen, found in the forest of Danver (Reuters)

Colleen’s body he was found the next day in a nearby forest. She was naked. Philip tried to hide the body under a pile of leaves. But a police officer saw a thumb with the nail painted with pink polish that stood out among the dry leaves and branches of the forest. Near the body of the teacher there was a note that had the femicide’s signature: “I hate you all.”

The steps of the femicide after the crime

After raping and murdering Colleen, Philip seemed unfazed. The guy went to a traditional Danver bar called BJ’s Wholesale Club and bought a drink. He then used the teacher’s credit card, which he stole from her wallet, to buy a hamburger at a fast food joint. He continued to wander around town aimlessly and reverted to using the victim’s badge on him. Still with a leftover potato chip, he bought a ticket to see the movie Gravity. What must Colleen’s killer have thought, while he stretched out his legs in the chair, chewed the remains of food and on the screen Sandra Bullock and George Clooney were lost forever in space.

Leaving the theater, he continued his career without destination and was stopped by the police while wandering along a nearby road in the city of Topsfield, neighboring Danver. In his backpack were the teacher’s belongings. He was arrested and charged with rape, robbery and murder.

The prosecutor shows the bloody pants during the trial for the rape and crime of Colleen

Police found the bloody box cutter inside Chism’s backpack. During a pre-trial hearing, an officer testified that when Philip was asked whose blood it was, he replied, “It’s the girl’s.” In the boy’s bag, police officers also found the victim’s underwear and a pair of bloodstained jeans.

Trial and conviction

Three years after the crime, Philip was put in the dock and tried as an adult, since in the United States the age of criminal responsibility in the United States is 14 years. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison for killing, raping and robbing Colleen Ritzer.

During the trial, Chism’s defense attorney argued that his client had suffered from a psychotic disorder since he was a child and that at the time of Ritzer’s murder, he was responding to voices and hallucinations.

The defense admitted that Chism killed Ritzer, but presented the argument of insanity. Previously, the court had determined that Chism was capable of standing trial.

Prosecutor Kate MacDougall argued that Chism He did not suffer from a mental illness. Surveillance camera footage inside the school, including footage of Chism following her victim into the bathroom where she was killed, were part of the prosecution’s argument. For the judicial official, the boy was able to chat with friends after committing the crime. He even had the coldness to have a hamburger for dinner and sit down to watch a movie in the town theater with his backpack loaded with evidence of the crime he had committed.

KEEP READING:

She fell in love with a prisoner by letter and got married: he killed her in front of the party guests

The rugby player who killed his wife to marry the 16-year-old nanny

The personal trainer who used COVID to cover up a femicide