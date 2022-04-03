The most famous young woman of the moment is undoubtedly Zendayaand it is that his performance in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, “Dune” and “Euphoria”, has shown his great talent capable of embodying different characters in a formidable way. And if you add to this her appearance in red-carpets looking absolutely like a goddessthere is no doubt that it is the feeling of the moment

But the taste of Zendaya In art, it is not limited only to fashion and acting, since it also has an intimate relationship with music, in fact, it went through a moment in its career in which it explored the possibility of becoming a pop star. And now I sharedor what would be the best albums in the history of music and that have marked his artistic style.

The 15 best albums in music history, according to Zendaya

1. Lauryn Hill -The Miseducation Lauryn Hill

Released on August 25, 1998 by Ruffhouse Records and Columbia Records.

Genre: Neo soul, with influences from R&B, hip hop, soul and reggae.

2. Jay-Z – 4:44

Released June 30, 2017 by Roc Nation as an exclusive to Sprint and Tidal customers.

Genre: Hip Hop

3. Nas-Illmatic

Released on April 19, 1994 by Columbia Records.

Genre: East Coast hip hop, jazz rap, hardcore hip hop.

4. Rascal Flatts – Me and My Gang

Released on April 4, 2006 by Lyric Street Records.

Genres: Country, Pop

5. Brandy Norwood – Never Say Never

Released in June 1998 on Atlantic Records.

Genre: R&B/Soul, UK R&B

6.Michael Jackson-Ben

Released in 1972 on Motown Records.

Genre: R&B/Soul

7. Michael Jackson – Got To Be There

Released in 1972 on Motown Records

Genre: Pop-soul, ?soul

8. Michael Jackson – Music and Me

Released in 1973 on Motown Records.

Genre: Pop, R&B, Soul

9. Michael Jackson – Forever, Michael

Released in 1975 on Motown Records.

Genre: R&B/Soul

10. Michael Jackson – Off the Wall

Released in 1979 by Epic Records.

Genre: Pop, Rock, Disco music, Rhythm and blues, Soul, Funk, Jazz, Dance, Contemporary R&B, Dance pop, Soft rock, Urban.

11. Michael Jackson-Thriller

Released in 1982 by Epic Records.

Genre: Disco, Funk, R&B/Soul

12. Michael Jackson – Bad

Released in 1987 by Epic Records.

Genre: Pop, Rock, Rhythm and blues, Soul, Funk, Dance.

13.Michael Jackson-Dangerous

Released in 1991 by Epic Records.

Genre: Pop, Rock, Rhythm and blues, Soul, Hip hop, Dance.

14. Michael Jackson – Blood on the Dancefloor

Released in 1997 by Epic Records.

Genre: Dance/Electronic, R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B

15. Michael Jackson – Invincible

Released in 2001 on Epic Records

Genre: Pop, Rhythm and blues, Soul, Gospel, Neo soul