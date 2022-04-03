The 15 best albums in music history, according to Zendaya
The most famous young woman of the moment is undoubtedly Zendayaand it is that his performance in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, “Dune” and “Euphoria”, has shown his great talent capable of embodying different characters in a formidable way. And if you add to this her appearance in red-carpets looking absolutely like a goddessthere is no doubt that it is the feeling of the moment
But the taste of Zendaya In art, it is not limited only to fashion and acting, since it also has an intimate relationship with music, in fact, it went through a moment in its career in which it explored the possibility of becoming a pop star. And now I sharedor what would be the best albums in the history of music and that have marked his artistic style.
1. Lauryn Hill -The Miseducation Lauryn Hill
Released on August 25, 1998 by Ruffhouse Records and Columbia Records.
Genre: Neo soul, with influences from R&B, hip hop, soul and reggae.
2. Jay-Z – 4:44
Released June 30, 2017 by Roc Nation as an exclusive to Sprint and Tidal customers.
Genre: Hip Hop
3. Nas-Illmatic
Released on April 19, 1994 by Columbia Records.
Genre: East Coast hip hop, jazz rap, hardcore hip hop.
4. Rascal Flatts – Me and My Gang
Released on April 4, 2006 by Lyric Street Records.
Genres: Country, Pop
5. Brandy Norwood – Never Say Never
Released in June 1998 on Atlantic Records.
Genre: R&B/Soul, UK R&B
6.Michael Jackson-Ben
Released in 1972 on Motown Records.
Genre: R&B/Soul
7. Michael Jackson – Got To Be There
Released in 1972 on Motown Records
Genre: Pop-soul, ?soul
8. Michael Jackson – Music and Me
Released in 1973 on Motown Records.
Genre: Pop, R&B, Soul
9. Michael Jackson – Forever, Michael
Released in 1975 on Motown Records.
Genre: R&B/Soul
10. Michael Jackson – Off the Wall
Released in 1979 by Epic Records.
Genre: Pop, Rock, Disco music, Rhythm and blues, Soul, Funk, Jazz, Dance, Contemporary R&B, Dance pop, Soft rock, Urban.
11. Michael Jackson-Thriller
Released in 1982 by Epic Records.
Genre: Disco, Funk, R&B/Soul
12. Michael Jackson – Bad
Released in 1987 by Epic Records.
Genre: Pop, Rock, Rhythm and blues, Soul, Funk, Dance.
13.Michael Jackson-Dangerous
Released in 1991 by Epic Records.
Genre: Pop, Rock, Rhythm and blues, Soul, Hip hop, Dance.
14. Michael Jackson – Blood on the Dancefloor
Released in 1997 by Epic Records.
Genre: Dance/Electronic, R&B/Soul, Pop, UK R&B
15. Michael Jackson – Invincible
Released in 2001 on Epic Records
Genre: Pop, Rhythm and blues, Soul, Gospel, Neo soul