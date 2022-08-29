The 15 Best Andrew Garfield Movies, Ranked

Andrew Garfield (or Garfinkel, as his last name was originally) was born on August 20, 1983 in Los Angeles. Although he spent the first four years of his life in the US, he would soon return to London, where the rest of the family lived. His mother was a kindergarten teacher, his father trained at the swimming club from Guildford, although he also ran a small interior design business. Despite the varied jobs of his family (his older brother is a doctor), the clear boy since childhood who wanted to be an actor.

His first flashes were far from the cinema. At 21 years old (in 2004), she would beat Best New Actor for his work in ‘Kes’, at the Royal Exchange Theater in Manchester, where he would repeat as Romeo the following season. Just after would cast him in the Channel 4 teen series ‘Sugar Rush’and we’ll recognize it if we pay some attention to the episodes ‘Daleks in Manhattan’ and ‘Evolution of the Daleks’ from ‘Doctor Who’. For this reason, Variety already highlighted him in the list of relief actors of the year… Although his welcome to the cinema was not far off: in 2007 he would have a supporting role as an unmotivated student in the movie ‘Lions for Lambs’starring Tom CruiseMeryl Streep Y Robert Redford.

If that wasn’t reason enough for self-esteem, then it was. starring role in ‘Boy A’film flatly indie directed by John Crowley that put him in the shoes of a young man wanting to leave behind a dark past. The movie it earned him the BAFTA for Best Actor, an award for which they would nominate him again in 2011 and in 2017 for ‘The social network’ and ‘Hasta el último hombre’. From then until 2010, he would continue in the line indieas a secondary in films with a large cast (‘The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus’, ‘Never leave me’). then came ‘The social network’, where Garfield touched the sky of the interpretation, only surpassed by a Jesse Eisenberg full of…

The great leap to fame would come in 2012, with ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ (in two parts), but that’s a twist to the mainstream that worked halfway and that marked, more or less accidentally, its identity line until now. First, films by great directors-authors with a leading role (there’s room for ‘Silence’ by Martin Scorsese and ‘Hasta el último hombre’), then you bet on novice filmmakers with risky proposals: they are characters like the villain of ‘Popular’ by Gia Coppolawho had just directed ‘Palo Alto’, and the moron raccoon from ‘Under Silver Lake’, from David Robert Mitchell, director of ‘It Follows’. Finally, the big productions that allow you to earn your bread. Beyond his role in Holland’s latest as Spider-Man, there’s ‘tick, tick… Boom!’ of Lin-Manuel Mirandafor which he was also nominated for an Oscar, and ‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’, along with Jessica Chastaina film that, however, seems to have come at the wrong time for its box office success.

Garfield did not leave the stage (in fact, he has a Tony nomination for his role in ‘Death of a Salesman’, Broadway play that he shared with Philip Seymour Hoffmann), but he had focused his career on the screen, big and small. His last appearance was at the head of the miniseries ‘By mandate of heaven’where he gave life to the tormented Detective Jeb Pyre… But in April, Garfield already announced that he has decided to take a break, enjoy his free time and recharge his batteries, as he stated in an interview with People magazine: “I am very happy and excited to be very quiet and very still and take some time to just be.” Could it be a definitive withdrawal? What’s more, did you know he had retired? (Review your Movie Trivia: 10 Stars Who Have Retired and You Didn’t Know It.) At the moment, in IMDb already appears a new project, a miniseries called ‘Hot Air’, where Garfield will play the British billionaire Richard Branson. I want to see him in action again.