The 15 best deals of the week on PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox and PC (April 29-May 1)

The weekend is approaching and FreeGameTips We bring you the best weekly deals on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and PC. Variety is the word, because all platforms offer endless options to enjoy video games regardless of the tastes of each one. let’s review 15 of the best deals currently available in ps store, xbox store, shop, Steam Y Epic Games Store (from April 29 to May 1).

Both PlayStation and Nintendo have revealed various special promotions, so some of the biggest games are right now at reduced prices. In the case of Nintendo Switch, those from Kyoto have made offers available to players on first party titles such as The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD or Super Mario Odyssey.

Resident Evil Village.

Here we offer you a complete list with the highlights of the week.

Best Xbox Deals of the Week (Xbox One and Xbox Series) – Xbox Store

Final Fantasy XIII for 7.99 euros (50% discount)

FIFA 22 for 27.99 euros (60% discount)

Dragon Quest XI S for 25.98 euros (35% discount)

Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition for 7.99 euros (80% discount)

Best deals of the week on PlayStation (PS4 and PS5) – PS Store

Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience for 3.99 euros (80% discount)

Resident Evil Village: Deluxe Edition for 39.99 euros (50% discount)

Castlevania Anniversary Collection for 4.99 euros (75% discount)

Bloodborne GOTY 17.49 euros (85% discount)

Dragon Ball FighterZ for 9.79 euros (86% discount)

Best deals of the week on Nintendo Switch – eShop

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for 39.99 euros (33% discount)

Super Mario Odyssey for 39.99 euros (33% discount)

Fire Emblem: Three Houses for 39.99 euros (33% discount)

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle for 14.79 euros (63% discount)

Best deals of the week on PC (Steam, Epic Games)