The 15 Best Disney+ Horror Movies That Are Scary

Disney + has an impressive catalog, and also of horror movies. In addition to the best Disney and Pixar animated movies, the platform contains all the movies and series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars and the 20th Century Fox cataloga company he acquired a few years ago.

It is clear that the majority of its target audience is the family, thanks to its immense wardrobe of children’s content, but Little by little, the platform is expanding in search of a wider audience with an offer that satisfies all possible options.

The new series of ‘Star Wars’ like ‘Obi Wan Kenobi’ appeal more to the adult and nostalgic viewer than to recruit new generations for the causeand the recent bombshell serializing the true story of the ‘Pam and Tommy‘, in the form of a miniseri about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, with explicit nudity, drug use and inappropriate language.

But if there is a content that usually alienates children completely, it is that of horror movies, and Disney + is also quite well stocked with ghosts, murderers, zombies and aliens. With the acquisition of Fox by the mouse company, the sagas of ‘Alien’ and ‘Predator’ they landed on the platform and turned the xenomorph queen into a Disney princess. Or at least, that’s our theory. And if not, the one that does deserve the title with all of the law is Sigourney Weaver.

Fox’s catalog includes, in addition to the aforementioned sagas, other of the best classic horror movies like ‘The Prophecy’, with a little Antichrist literally making ‘This boy is a demon’. The trilogy, which is in its entirety on Disney +, ends in its third installment with Sam Neill himself playing an adult Damien who is running for president of the United States, in a clear “prophecy” of what was to come in a few decades. after.

Some of the best zombie movies of all time also have their niche within the catalogue. Or the infected, if we get strict. The most successful horror saga in Spanish cinema, ‘[REC]’, is fully available with the two ‘found footages’ that opened the franchise, the fun and outdated third installment directed solo by Paco Square and the closing of the story (at least for now), ‘[REC] 4: Apocalypse’ of Jaume Balaguero. And not only that, but another zombie/infected movie directed by a Spaniard also stands out among the platform’s genre proposals. ’28 weeks later’, sequel to ’28 days later’‘ (also on Disney+) directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillocontains some of the most terrifying and spectacular scenes of the genre, becoming one of those rare sequels that are, at least, on par with its predecessors… if not above.

But horror on Disney + is not only made up of some of the best horror movies in history, and the new proposals do not stop arriving. The last one, ‘Fresh‘, a cannibal adventure that exposes the dangers of Tinder, with sebastian stan leading the cast. EITHER ‘The Night House‘, a magnificent supernatural thriller, exquisitely crafted, in which the director David Bruckner is confirmed as one of the best current talents within the genre.