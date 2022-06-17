The 15 Best Disney+ Horror Movies That Are Scary
Disney + has an impressive catalog, and also of horror movies. In addition to the best Disney and Pixar animated movies, the platform contains all the movies and series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars and the 20th Century Fox cataloga company he acquired a few years ago.
It is clear that the majority of its target audience is the family, thanks to its immense wardrobe of children’s content, but Little by little, the platform is expanding in search of a wider audience with an offer that satisfies all possible options.
The new series of ‘Star Wars’ like ‘Obi Wan Kenobi’ appeal more to the adult and nostalgic viewer than to recruit new generations for the causeand the recent bombshell serializing the true story of the ‘Pam and Tommy‘, in the form of a miniseri about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee, with explicit nudity, drug use and inappropriate language.
But if there is a content that usually alienates children completely, it is that of horror movies, and Disney + is also quite well stocked with ghosts, murderers, zombies and aliens. With the acquisition of Fox by the mouse company, the sagas of ‘Alien’ and ‘Predator’ they landed on the platform and turned the xenomorph queen into a Disney princess. Or at least, that’s our theory. And if not, the one that does deserve the title with all of the law is Sigourney Weaver.
Fox’s catalog includes, in addition to the aforementioned sagas, other of the best classic horror movies like ‘The Prophecy’, with a little Antichrist literally making ‘This boy is a demon’. The trilogy, which is in its entirety on Disney +, ends in its third installment with Sam Neill himself playing an adult Damien who is running for president of the United States, in a clear “prophecy” of what was to come in a few decades. after.
Some of the best zombie movies of all time also have their niche within the catalogue. Or the infected, if we get strict. The most successful horror saga in Spanish cinema, ‘[REC]’, is fully available with the two ‘found footages’ that opened the franchise, the fun and outdated third installment directed solo by Paco Square and the closing of the story (at least for now), ‘[REC] 4: Apocalypse’ of Jaume Balaguero. And not only that, but another zombie/infected movie directed by a Spaniard also stands out among the platform’s genre proposals. ’28 weeks later’, sequel to ’28 days later’‘ (also on Disney+) directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillocontains some of the most terrifying and spectacular scenes of the genre, becoming one of those rare sequels that are, at least, on par with its predecessors… if not above.
But horror on Disney + is not only made up of some of the best horror movies in history, and the new proposals do not stop arriving. The last one, ‘Fresh‘, a cannibal adventure that exposes the dangers of Tinder, with sebastian stan leading the cast. EITHER ‘The Night House‘, a magnificent supernatural thriller, exquisitely crafted, in which the director David Bruckner is confirmed as one of the best current talents within the genre.
One of the longest and most iconic sagas within the horror genre. His first installment, directed in 1979 by Ridley Scottis a true horror classic and has influenced countless subsequent films. Sigourney Weaver He became a big Hollywood star in his own right.
Scott’s new installments, ‘Prometheus’ and ‘Alien: Covenant’ have lowered the bar quite a bit, and Rumors about an ‘Alien 5’ or a series set in its universe are constant year after year.
Curiosities of ‘Alien’ – Things you did not know
“Pablo, record everything, for your fucking mother” shouted an agitated Manuela Velasco to his camera in the first installment of the highest-grossing horror saga in Spanish cinema. Jaume Balaguero and Paco Plaza they revolutionized zombie cinema and “found footage” and turned their humble film, shot in secret, into a worldwide phenomenon.
The best horror movies in Spanish
David Brucknerdirector of ‘The ritual‘ and some of the best fragments of the saga ‘V/H/S‘, confirms that he is one of the most interesting voices on the current horror scene with a supernatural thriller full of tension, with staging and visual effects that elegantly stand out above the easy scare. Although with rebecca hall As a protagonist, everything is easier, of course.
Not for nothing was it one of the best horror movies of 2021
It is to see the photo that heads this listing entry and automatically think of the phrase “Sometimes I see dead.
M.Night Shyamalan hit the ball with one of the craziest and most memorable final twists in movie history, and began a relationship with Bruce Willis from which some of the best roles of the last stretch of the actor’s career emerged.
The 70 best surprise plot twists in cinema
Have we ever seen (or suffered) the behavior of a child that seems the son of Satan himselfbut in this case it is literal: Damien is the Antichristand it will make it clear during a trilogy of films and a remake, all available on the platform.
A movie that is not usually remembered in the lists, like these other 10 incredible and forgotten horror movies.
Jeff Goldblum and David Cronenberg. No more reasons are needed to draw attention to ‘La Mosca’, a remake of the film by Vincent Price from 1958.
We count it among the best David Cronenberg films, and also among the most disturbing.
‘The Hills Have Eyes’
Alexandre Aja succeeds in surpassing the master Wes Craven in this new version of ‘The Hills Have Eyes‘ where a group of deformed rednecks and cannibals terrorize a group of campers in the middle of nowhere.
The 10 best horror film remakes
’28 days/weeks later’
For the slow zombie purists of George A. Romero, this was the movie that messed everything up with infected running around like there was no tomorrow. But the truth is that, zombies or infected, both the tape of Danny Boyle as the sequel to John Carlos Fresnadillo They are two of the most complete and interesting installments of the genre in recent times, and a key influence for its evolution.
‘Antlers: Dark Creature’
A mysterious creature, a small quiet town, scary children, mystical legends… The film emerged from the mind of Nick Antosca (‘Channel Zero’) has all the elements for a good afternoon of movies and blankets.
Jennifer Connelly has to deal with the worst damp you can imagine in his new apartment: phantom damp. We don’t know if the insurance covers this, but while we found out we were very scared in this remake of the j-horror of Hideo Nakata ‘Honogurai mizu no sokokara (Dark Water)’.
You’re Not A True Horror Fan If You Haven’t Seen These 50 Movies
A fascinating movie, one of those that you either love or hate, about a strange sect that tries to summon an ancient supernatural presence. For those who are looking for something that goes a bit outside the canons of the genre without going to extreme experimental proposals.
55 movies critics hate and audiences love
Faust Fernandezin his critique of ‘underwater‘, identified like nobody else the referents to which the film starring Kristen Stewart: “Those good old days ‘Leviathan’, ‘Depth Six’ and ‘The Rift’ they won’t come back no matter how long he William Eubank of this nice ‘underwater’ appeal, more than to them and to a past where to climb on the beards of ‘Abyss’ and of course) ‘Alien, the eighth passenger‘ It was quite a declaration of principles, to an audience that is definitely not for these things anymore.”
Black comedy about the dangers of Tinder, with Sebastian Stan turned into a cannibal of animal impulses. The movie is in Disney+ thanks to the fact that in Spain we have integrated the contents of Huluwhich is where it originally premiered in the US and has ended up among the best movies of 2022.
Fun film that mixes action, comedy, gore and terror by the new people responsible for the reboot of ‘Scream’, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Samara Weaving She is the fittest scream queen today, and she proves it once again with a vengeance.
This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io