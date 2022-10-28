The 15 best horror movies set on Halloween
“In the city that is my home, the Day of the Dead I will celebrate. This is Halloween, This is Halloween!“
You are singing. Do not try to avoid it, or hide it. The spirit of Halloween has taken hold of you, and there is no exorcism that can get it out. Normal, on the other hand, because we are in the funniest terrifying time of the yearthe last week of October and, even if you don’t live in the US, Halloween has been installed all over the world, establishing itself as a holiday as popular as Carnival or Saint Patrick, and giving rise to products like all the films in the ‘Halloween’ saga and other films set on this holiday, which we collect here
The safest thing is that you are going to dress up as one of the most iconic characters of the best current horror series, or you are going to enjoy the best recent horror movies under a warm blanket. Tonight you have to choose between the best zombie movies, with ‘Night of the Living Dead’ or ‘Zombies Party‘ at the top, the best vampire movies, which you could choose from Gary Oldman’s ‘Dracula’, Christopher Lee’s or Bela Lugosi’sor the best slashers to claim, with Jason, Freddy Krueger or Michael Myers himself murdering teenagers behind the screen for your enjoyment.
But there is also room tonight for the best horror comedies to terrify you, because the ultimate goal is to have a good time, and for the scariest we also have a selection with several horror movies that won’t give you nightmares when you have to get out of bed to go to the bathroom and the hallway is dark and with weird shadows.
Any excuse is good to put on a horror series or movie, and Halloween is the best of all. On this occasion we wanted to pay homage to the most happily sinister night of the year by selecting a handful of good movies that will make you spend Halloween in the purest atmosphere of the party, since they are all set on Halloween night. Costume parties, haunted houses, centuries-old curses, urban legends and, above all, a magnificent collection of little monsters, goblins, demons and some of the best witch movies in history that will liven up your evening by making you you can’t sleep a wink later.
From John Carpenter’s 1978 classic, the pioneering slasher ‘The halloween night’until the recent phenomenon ‘terrier‘, the murderous clown Art that triumphs in the US while causing vomiting and frightening in the rooms where it is projected due to its extreme graphic violence, going through ‘Trick or treat’, ‘Nightmare before Christmas’, ‘Sleepy Hollow’ or ‘The return of the witches‘, these are the chosen ones:
Of course, could not miss quintessential halloween movie. John Carpenter laid the foundations for the slasher subgenre in 1978 with this film, the initiator of one of the longest horror film sagas.
Michael Myers has been terrorizing babysitters on Halloween for over 40 years, and even so (and because of that) a hole has been made in our hearts of horror fans. We hope that the recent ‘Halloween: The End’ is not the final closure of the ‘Halloween’ movie saga (spoiler: it will not be).
Halloween III: The Day of the Witch
Although the films in the ‘Halloween’ saga take place during the holiday, we did not want to repeat ourselves by selecting all of them. But ‘Halloween III’ is a case apart.
The third installment of the franchise raised a totally new story, far removed from the lore of Michael Myers, something that infuriated the fans. The fact is that if instead of ‘Halloween III’ it had been titled just ‘The Day of the Witch’, for example, it would be recognized as a classic of the genre.
With the permission of ‘halloween town‘, the movie that the Disney channel has reproduced the most every time the end of October approached is this ‘The return of the witches’, a fantastic story of witchcraft, curses and magic for all audiences which, almost 30 years later, has already had its long-awaited sequel on Disney+.
Nightmare Before Christmas
rated as “The ‘Pulp Fiction’ of horror“for its episodic format of intertwined stories, ‘Trick or Treating‘ is the typical film that is included in the lists of incredible and forgotten horror films and that ends up collecting a cult halo that it deserved from the beginning. If you haven’t seen it yet and you don’t know lovely samyou’re already late.
The house of 1,000 corpses
Rob Zombie and Halloween are almost inseparable. The filmmaker and musician has directed the ‘Halloween’ remake and its sequel, in addition to ‘31‘, where an army of murderous clowns stalks the participants of a macabre game during the night of the dead. It’s even his last movie’The Munsters‘, still unpublished in Spain, Halloween has an important place in the plot.
But ‘The house of 1,000 corpses‘ is undoubtedly the best of them, compiling all the terrifying imagery of the director in his film debut and laying the foundations of his style, very personal as well as referential to the classics of the genre. We sorely miss Sid Haig, your Captain Spaulding.
Scary stories to tell in the dark
Andre Ovredal is making an important name in genre cinema and with ‘Scary stories to tell in the dark‘ showed that you can make a teen horror honoring the style of ‘Nightmares‘ without giving up the most terrifying scares.
The Headless Horseman that tormented Ichabod Crane (johnny depp), one of the most popular legends of the Night of the Dead and the best use that could be given to the ‘Jack o’Lantern’ or Halloween pumpkins, in a film that is Tim Burton in pure essence.
A halloween costume partyidiotic teenagers, absurd script, alcohol, hilarious insults, eighties music, haunted house, zombies, demons, handmade gore, scream queens, scatological humor… true eighties wonder. And watch out for the sequel, at the height of the original (the remake as such).
If ‘The Night of the Demons’ is a 100% eighties film, ‘The devil reached out‘ is a good summary of what ’90s teen comedies were all about. Californian surf music, red plastic cups with punch, revved up hormones and a mythical cast: Devon Sawa (‘Final Destination’), Seth Green (‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’), Elden Henson (‘We’re the Best’), Jessica Alba (‘Fantastic Four’) and VIvica A. Fox (‘Kill Bill’).
Those responsible for ‘Al Interior‘, one of those (wonderful) horror films that you will never want to return to because of its level of blood and gore, returned 4 years later with a haunted house movie that went unfairly unnoticed.
In a typical Halloween gamble gone wrongthe young Lucy has to enter the mansion of Mrs. Jessel, a former dancer who suffers from cerebral palsy, but… Wait a minute, where’s Jessel? Wasn’t he here? What was that noise?
Several of the genre’s most in-form directors come together for a collection of 10 stories set in the holiday of Halloweenmaking a dozen shorts in which, of course, terror is the main character.
Neil Marshall (‘The Descent’), Darren Lynn Bousman (4 movies from the ‘Saw’ saga) and Lucky McKee (‘May’) are among the filmmakers behind the scenes.
A group of documentary filmmakers travels across the US in search of the most harrowing and extreme horror attractions in the country, and what they capture will exceed all their expectations… Unfortunately for them. One of the best horror found footages to claim.
On Halloween night in 1992, the BBC wanted to play a joke on its viewers in the purest ‘War of the Worlds’ style, presenting a supposed documentary in which a group of paranormal investigators came face to face with various supernatural events, capturing evil spirits for the first time on screen, live on television as all of Britain watched in awe.
The joke came out regular. The impact and realism was of such a level that there were even suicides.
Clown Art is on his way to becoming one of the most iconic murderers of horror movies in this 21st centurystarring in ultra-low-budget shorts and feature films that are gaining more and more notoriety among fans around the world.
‘Terrifier’, his solo “debut” as the main villain of a movie, was quite an under-the-radar surprise, but its sequel ‘Terrifier 2’ is breaking all expectations and confirming him as one of the new kings of horror.
