The 15 best horror movies set on Halloween

“In the city that is my home, the Day of the Dead I will celebrate. This is Halloween, This is Halloween!“

You are singing. Do not try to avoid it, or hide it. The spirit of Halloween has taken hold of you, and there is no exorcism that can get it out. Normal, on the other hand, because we are in the funniest terrifying time of the yearthe last week of October and, even if you don’t live in the US, Halloween has been installed all over the world, establishing itself as a holiday as popular as Carnival or Saint Patrick, and giving rise to products like all the films in the ‘Halloween’ saga and other films set on this holiday, which we collect here

The safest thing is that you are going to dress up as one of the most iconic characters of the best current horror series, or you are going to enjoy the best recent horror movies under a warm blanket. Tonight you have to choose between the best zombie movies, with ‘Night of the Living Dead’ or ‘Zombies Party‘ at the top, the best vampire movies, which you could choose from Gary Oldman’s ‘Dracula’, Christopher Lee’s or Bela Lugosi’sor the best slashers to claim, with Jason, Freddy Krueger or Michael Myers himself murdering teenagers behind the screen for your enjoyment.

But there is also room tonight for the best horror comedies to terrify you, because the ultimate goal is to have a good time, and for the scariest we also have a selection with several horror movies that won’t give you nightmares when you have to get out of bed to go to the bathroom and the hallway is dark and with weird shadows.

Any excuse is good to put on a horror series or movie, and Halloween is the best of all. On this occasion we wanted to pay homage to the most happily sinister night of the year by selecting a handful of good movies that will make you spend Halloween in the purest atmosphere of the party, since they are all set on Halloween night. Costume parties, haunted houses, centuries-old curses, urban legends and, above all, a magnificent collection of little monsters, goblins, demons and some of the best witch movies in history that will liven up your evening by making you you can’t sleep a wink later.

From John Carpenter’s 1978 classic, the pioneering slasher ‘The halloween night’until the recent phenomenon ‘terrier‘, the murderous clown Art that triumphs in the US while causing vomiting and frightening in the rooms where it is projected due to its extreme graphic violence, going through ‘Trick or treat’, ‘Nightmare before Christmas’, ‘Sleepy Hollow’ or ‘The return of the witches‘, these are the chosen ones: