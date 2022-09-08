The 15 best movies coming to theaters soon

In the coming weeks, a large number of films will hit theaters. films that have many attractions. Here are the most outstanding.

THE FATHER LIFE (September 16)

Enrique Auquer and Karra Elejalde bring a son and his father to life in this wacky comedy. Directed by Joaqun Mazn and written by Joaqun Oristrell. A unique couple in which memory problems of the eldest will serve for his offspring to improve in his restaurant.

MODEL 77 (September 23)

The new proposal of Alberto Rodriguez (Group 7, the minimal island) is a thriller set in the La Modelo prison in Barcelona. It is 1977 and the prisoners there are trying to breathe freedom. An idea for which they will suffer. With Miguel Herrn, Javier Gutirrez, Jess Carroza and Fernando Tejero.

CRMENES OF THE FUTURE (September 23)

Blood, pain, future and sex. The enigmatic new film by the always unclassifiable David Cronenberg revolves around these axes. a drama with La Seydoux, Viggo Mortensen and Kristen Stewart that gave a lot to talk about on its way through the Cannes festival.

RAINBOW (September 23)

paco len going to surprise many with an update of The Wizard of Oz in which a girl searches for the mother who abandoned her when she was just a baby. The protagonist of it is singer dorawho appears accompanied by the rapper Ajax Pedrosa and the Nigerian artist Wekafor Jibril.

THE CROOKED LINES OF GOD (October 7)

The famous bestseller of Torcuato Luca de Tena is, in the hands of Oriol Paulo (against the odds), a fascinating thriller. Barbara Lennie is Alice, a detective who enters an incognito psychiatric hospital to solve a murder.

ON THE EDGE (October 7)

The evictions and other very hard dramas of today are reflected in the Juan Diego Botto’s directorial debut. A work that aims high and in which two giants of Spanish interpretation stand out as Penlope Cruz and Luis Tosar. Smells like awards.

HALLOWEEN: THE END (October 14)

Years go by and finally the end comes. Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and his old enemy Michael Myers faces are seen for the last time in this horror film that ends a saga that began in 1978. It is listening to its main theme and fear enters…

THE WOMAN KING (October 14)

Lupita Nyong’o and Viola Davis They lead a drama with a lot of action that recalls events that took place at the end of the 18th century. Nothing less than the fight between Nanisca, the most outstanding general of the amazons, against the French invaders and the surrounding tribes.

PETER VON KANT (October 13)

Not a movie Francois Ozon leaves the viewer indifferent. On this occasion, the French director dares with a adaptation of The bitter tears of Petra Von Kant, by Rainer Werner Fassbender.

AMSTERDAM (October 28)

John David Washington, Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, Rami Malek, Anya Taylor-Joy and Robert De Niro Directed by David O’Russell. That’s how spectacular a choral thriller set in the 30s of the last century points to the Oscars.

THE FOURTH PASSENGER (October 28)

lex of the Church directs Alberto San Juan, Blanca Surez, Ernesto Alterio and Rubn Cortada in a film whose plot is set on a trip full of surprises whose passengers meet thanks to a shared transport application.

MANTCORA (November 4)

After magic girl Y who will sing to you, Carlos Vermut promises to surprise again with a drama about two people who know each other. A story set in our times that takes us back to monsters that surround us and we are not able to perceive.

THE FORGE OF A CHAMPION (November 4)

Russell Crowe is the great attraction of a drama set in England at the beginning of the 19th century. A time when boxing had many followers and where we discovered the fight of a boxer to become absolute champion of his country.

BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER (November 11)

A new marvel movie hits theaters. In this case it is the continuation of a saga that recovers the history of the mythical African kingdom after the death of King T’Challa.

ACE BESTAS (November 11)

Rodrigo Sorogoyenalong with his inseparable screenwriter isabel pea, is responsible for this rural thriller. a film presented at the Cannes Film Festival whose story revolves around a French couple and their conflict with the neighbors of a Galician town.