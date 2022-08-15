The 15 best Netflix romantic series that you can watch

That summer is prone to love may be a myth, but it is true that the heat invites you to relax with a refreshing romantic series.

In addition to period romantic dramas, with a little help from fantasy, such as Outlanderwe propose the review of some winners of recent years (Emily in Paris, Valeria), telenovela-inspired sagas (Coffee with the scent of a woman, Passion for hawks), acid humor portraits (love crashing) and pleasant surprises (The time I give you)

Woman scented coffee

Woman scented coffee

Remake of the 1994 Colombian telenovela, which narrates the love story between Gaviota, a farmer, and Sebastián, the scion of an aristocratic coffee-producing family. Its first season has been the last great unexpected success, with the bell of a new gal: William Levy.

Emily in Paris

Emily in Paris

This romantic comedy starring Lily Collins has hooked millions of viewers since its first season. After a perfect second part to escape with a lavish wardrobe, we await the third and fourth seasons that Netflix has already announced.

lovesick

lovesick

Tom Edge is the creator of this funny comedy that has its trigger when Dylan is diagnosed with a sexual disease, chlamydia, and begins to contact his sexual partners to communicate it. The mess has only just begun. There are three seasons, 22 episodes, which are seen in three summer nights.