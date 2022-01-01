the 15 best players expiring in Serie A and the 15 in Europe

For those who buy, the hunt for the gold deal starts. For those who want to avoid the farewell, the run-up to the last minute renewal. In fact, with the opening of the winter transfer market, the countdown for free-transfer hits also starts: from today it will be possible to sign the pre-agreements to be officially deposited starting from February 1st. From that date, in fact, the players whose contract expires on 30 June 2022 will be free to sign with other clubs for the following seasons. And Serie A, to date, is particularly rich in players who would make the fortunes of the clubs they would go to. In addition to their own, ça va sans dire.

The top 15 in Serie A

1. Paulo Dybala – Juventus

2. Franck Kessié – Milan

3. Marcelo Brozovic – Inter

4. Lorenzo Insigne – Naples

5. Andrea Belotti – Turin

6. Alessio Romagnoli – Milan

7. Luiz Felipe – Lazio

8. Federico Bernardeschi – Juventus

9. Ivan Perisic – Inter

10. Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Rome

11. Juan Cuadrado – Juventus

12. Adam Marusic – Lazio

13. Filip Djuricic – Sassuolo

14. Thomas Strakosha – Lazio

15. Mattia De Sciglio – Juventus

On the other hand, for those who can afford to travel to Europe to win a top player by agreeing only with him for the engagement, here are the best ones that can represent a real bargain.

The top 15 in Europe

1. Kylian Mbappé – PSG

2. Paul Pogba – Manchester United

3. Angel Di Maria – Paris Saint-Germain

4. Antonio Rudiger – Chelsea

5. Ousmane Dembele – Barcelona

6. André Onana – Ajax

7. Luka Modric – Real Madrid

8. Serdar Azmoun – Zenith

9. Niklas Sule – Bayern Munich

10. Andreas Christensen – Chelsea

11. Denis Zakaria – Borussia Moenchengladbach

12. Mathiss Ginter – Borussia Moenchengladbach

13. Jesus Corona – Porto

14. Jesse Lingard – Manchester United

15. Divock Origi – Liverpool