the 15 best players expiring in Serie A and the 15 in Europe
For those who buy, the hunt for the gold deal starts. For those who want to avoid the farewell, the run-up to the last minute renewal. In fact, with the opening of the winter transfer market, the countdown for free-transfer hits also starts: from today it will be possible to sign the pre-agreements to be officially deposited starting from February 1st. From that date, in fact, the players whose contract expires on 30 June 2022 will be free to sign with other clubs for the following seasons. And Serie A, to date, is particularly rich in players who would make the fortunes of the clubs they would go to. In addition to their own, ça va sans dire.
The top 15 in Serie A
1. Paulo Dybala – Juventus
2. Franck Kessié – Milan
3. Marcelo Brozovic – Inter
4. Lorenzo Insigne – Naples
5. Andrea Belotti – Turin
6. Alessio Romagnoli – Milan
7. Luiz Felipe – Lazio
8. Federico Bernardeschi – Juventus
9. Ivan Perisic – Inter
10. Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Rome
11. Juan Cuadrado – Juventus
12. Adam Marusic – Lazio
13. Filip Djuricic – Sassuolo
14. Thomas Strakosha – Lazio
15. Mattia De Sciglio – Juventus
On the other hand, for those who can afford to travel to Europe to win a top player by agreeing only with him for the engagement, here are the best ones that can represent a real bargain.
The top 15 in Europe
1. Kylian Mbappé – PSG
2. Paul Pogba – Manchester United
3. Angel Di Maria – Paris Saint-Germain
4. Antonio Rudiger – Chelsea
5. Ousmane Dembele – Barcelona
6. André Onana – Ajax
7. Luka Modric – Real Madrid
8. Serdar Azmoun – Zenith
9. Niklas Sule – Bayern Munich
10. Andreas Christensen – Chelsea
11. Denis Zakaria – Borussia Moenchengladbach
12. Mathiss Ginter – Borussia Moenchengladbach
13. Jesus Corona – Porto
14. Jesse Lingard – Manchester United
15. Divock Origi – Liverpool