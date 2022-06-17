The 15 best vampire series to sink your teeth into

Vampires have been a cultural fascination forever. These beings have flooded literature and horror movies and series, given the mystery and fascination that the public has felt for them. It is normal in the case of mysterious and seductive subjects, who sleep in coffins, feed on the blood of their victims, cannot stand daylight and other variants. The big screen has witnessed various versions of vampires and has offered many and varied proposals within the horror genre.: there is the example of ‘Nosferatu’, which this year celebrated its 100th anniversary. Or the character offered by Christopher Lee in 1958, going through that of Gary Oldman under the orders of Francis Ford Coppola, or the face to face between Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt giving life to Lestat and Louis in ‘Interview with the Vampire’.

And it is that there have been several versions of “bloodsuckers”: from the typical Dracula, versioned on so many occasions, to the reinterpretation that came from the hand of Stephenie Meyer: fourteen years ago the then unpopular Robert Pattinson became a star thanks to give life to Edward Cullen, the new prototype of the vampire heartthrob and forracaretas. He, Bella (that is, Kristen Stewart) and the other characters in the ‘Twilight’ saga were a turning point when it came to creating references in the general vision of these dangerous entities of darkness, although years later the public has arrived to hate the saga ‘Twilight’.

And of course the small screen does not get rid of them. We currently have the best horror series on platforms, and we have also had vampires who have left their mark on us, and in many ways. Among the series from the 90s we find ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, a production that today is a cult program from that decade. Years later, and with the ‘Twilight’ phenomenon bringing vampires right and left, the televisions got down to work to exploit the moment. From there came products like ‘True blood’ or ‘Vampire Chronicles’ that marked a stage on television.

Now fully established in the world of streaming, the offer of the genre is expanding and there are cinema proposals, such as the best Netflix horror movies, and the proposals for lovers of stories with vampires in between increases considerably. Options within the animation, series that offer a more traditional vision, with gothic reminiscences, updated, accompanying other supernatural beings in their plot, etc.

Therefore, if vampires is a subgenre that catches your attention, here we present several series to which you can sink your teeth and let yourself go with its always fascinating protagonists. Which one are you going to start with?