The 15 best vampire series to sink your teeth into
Vampires have been a cultural fascination forever. These beings have flooded literature and horror movies and series, given the mystery and fascination that the public has felt for them. It is normal in the case of mysterious and seductive subjects, who sleep in coffins, feed on the blood of their victims, cannot stand daylight and other variants. The big screen has witnessed various versions of vampires and has offered many and varied proposals within the horror genre.: there is the example of ‘Nosferatu’, which this year celebrated its 100th anniversary. Or the character offered by Christopher Lee in 1958, going through that of Gary Oldman under the orders of Francis Ford Coppola, or the face to face between Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt giving life to Lestat and Louis in ‘Interview with the Vampire’.
And it is that there have been several versions of “bloodsuckers”: from the typical Dracula, versioned on so many occasions, to the reinterpretation that came from the hand of Stephenie Meyer: fourteen years ago the then unpopular Robert Pattinson became a star thanks to give life to Edward Cullen, the new prototype of the vampire heartthrob and forracaretas. He, Bella (that is, Kristen Stewart) and the other characters in the ‘Twilight’ saga were a turning point when it came to creating references in the general vision of these dangerous entities of darkness, although years later the public has arrived to hate the saga ‘Twilight’.
And of course the small screen does not get rid of them. We currently have the best horror series on platforms, and we have also had vampires who have left their mark on us, and in many ways. Among the series from the 90s we find ‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’, a production that today is a cult program from that decade. Years later, and with the ‘Twilight’ phenomenon bringing vampires right and left, the televisions got down to work to exploit the moment. From there came products like ‘True blood’ or ‘Vampire Chronicles’ that marked a stage on television.
Now fully established in the world of streaming, the offer of the genre is expanding and there are cinema proposals, such as the best Netflix horror movies, and the proposals for lovers of stories with vampires in between increases considerably. Options within the animation, series that offer a more traditional vision, with gothic reminiscences, updated, accompanying other supernatural beings in their plot, etc.
Therefore, if vampires is a subgenre that catches your attention, here we present several series to which you can sink your teeth and let yourself go with its always fascinating protagonists. Which one are you going to start with?
Buffy the Vampire Slayer (Disney+)
One of the biggest hits on the small screen and one of the best HBO series. Action, romance, mystery, eroticism and blood, of course. Normal that it reached up to seven seasons, played by Anna Pakin, Stephen Moyer Y Alexander Skarsgård, the actor who obtained the most relevance from the series. The story tells the adventures of Sookie Stackhouse (Paquin), a waitress who has the particular ability to hear the thoughts of those around her. The story begins shortly after the vampires “come out” as real beings, claiming their own rights and their place to live in society and accepted in it. This will turn Sookie’s peaceful life upside down, hers and those around her.
With three hour and a half episodes and each with a specific focus, ‘Dracula’ is one of the best Netflix miniseries. Since its premiere, the series received very positive reviews, comparing the series, directed by mark gatiss Y Steven Moffat with Francis Ford Coppola’s ‘Dracula’. Based on the literary reference of bram stokerthe series also provided a genuine touch of humor and enough energy to return to this character, played on this occasion by claes bang (‘The Square’, ‘The man from the north’) so suggestive and terrifying since its creation.
Between 2014 and 2016 we saw this series that among many others directed paco heads. Set against the backdrop of Victorian England, featuring literary creations such as Frankenstein, Dracula, and Dorian Gray, an explorer, a seer with secrets, an American gunslinger, and an up-and-coming surgeon team up in London to combat a supernatural threat that dwells in the underworld. and attempt to rescue a missing young woman. Among his cast, there were nothing more and nothing less than Eva Green, Josh Hartnett and Timothy Dalton among others.
In anime there is also room for bloodsuckers, like this one that is among the best anime series on Netflix. A series based on the video game ‘Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse’ and set in the 15th century. When his wife is burned at the stake after being falsely accused of witchcraft, Count Vlad Dracula Tepes declares that all the people of Wallachia will pay with their lives. His army of monsters and demons rampages across the country, making the people live in fear and distrust. To combat this, demon hunter Trevor Belmont takes up arms against Dracula’s forces, aided by the mage Sypha Belnades and Dracula’s son, Adrian Alucard Tepes. The series has four seasons, the last one being released in 2021.
What We Do in the Shadows (HBO Max)
The 2014 film directed by Taika Waititi was a success and a surprise that caused a series to start from that juicy plot. Considered by many as one of the best comedy series of the 21st century, the spin-off for the small screen offers hilarious moments when the traditional vampires Nandor, Laszlo and Nadja interact with modern society and other supernatural creatures. In the month of July, the episodes of the 4th season will arrive.
Midnight Mass (Netflix)
Vampire Chronicles (HBO Max)
Taking advantage of the boom of ‘Twilight’ and ‘True Blood’, the
series of the American channel The CW premiered in 2009 this series with a similar theme and so demanded due to the phenomenon that started from the novel ofand Stephenie Meyer. It tells the story of a teenager who falls in love with two vampire brothers (one good and one bad), who fight for the soul of the girl and that of her friends and family. There were also werewolves, etc. The production lasted until 2016, the year in which its eighth season premiered.
After the success of the Vampire Chronicles, vampire stories continued to be the subject of a spin-off series. From there came ‘The Originals’, which focused on the Mickaelsons, the family of vampires who became known in the second season of ‘Chronicles…’. Now the plot moved to New Orleans, where vampires and other supernatural beings forge alliances, unions, etc. in addition to appearing new vampires.
The spin-off of the spin-off. ‘Legacies’ is born from The Originals. Its plot focuses on the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, Hope Mikaelson, therefore a descendant of the most powerful bloodlines of vampires, werewolves and witches. Following the events of her predecessor series ‘The Originals’, she and the Saltzman twins, Lizzie and Josie, attend the Salvatore School for Supernaturally Powered Youngsters. The school offers a refuge where beings such as vampires, witches and werewolves can learn to control their supernatural abilities and impulses.
The world in which Vanessa Helsing wakes up after three years in a coma is ravaged by a plague of vampires, in true The Walking Dead style, to understand us. She is completely out of place in this new reality. However, she may have the solution to that evil that has changed her lifestyle. The series had five seasons from 2016 to 2021.
Again Ian Somerhalder meddled in a vampire plot for the small screen. A doctor confronts his best friend about an ancient disease that is turning people into vampires. Taking the well-known idea of an unknown virus that causes irreversible damage, this plot was developed and condensed into a single season made up of ten episodes.
Post Mortem: Nobody Dies in Skarnes (Netflix)
A 6-episode Norwegian miniseries in which he tells us about how a woman declared dead suddenly wakes up with an unquenchable thirst for blood, which is very timely for her family’s bankrupt funeral home. With this premise, a modernized vision of vampire stories was offered.
The Strain (Disney+ and HBO Max)
A Boeing plane lands at JFK Airport in New York from Berlin. It stands limp on the landing strip, its interior littered with pale corpses. A strange coffin filled with dirt is found in the baggage area. Thus comes the arrival of Jusef Sardu, a vampire known as “The Master.” Dr. Goodweather investigates what appears at first glance to be a virus that caused the deaths of the plane’s passengers. As his investigation continues, Goodweather contacts Abraham Setrakian, an old pawnbroker who seems to know a lot about this “virus” and hints that it could be a plague of vampires.
This French series has a single season of six episodes. The story follows Doina, a half-human, half-vampire teenager. The story follows the life of the young woman with the consequent things of her age, with the ins and outs of her hidden personality, among whose objectives is to pursue a secret vampire community.
