The 15 best video game deals of the week on PS5, PS4, Xbox and PC (May 6-8)

The weekend is just around the corner and low-priced games continue to flood the digital stores of PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Nintendo Switch and PC. As always, the options are very varied, so we review the 15 of the best deals available in ps store, xbox store, shop, Steam Y Epic Games Store (from May 6 to 8).

On the occasion of Star Wars Day, many of the titles of the galactic saga are heavily discounted, among which are Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Star Wars: Squadrons 2. There is no lack of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or the Xbox Series X/S version of FIFA 22, as well as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Here we offer you a complete list with the highlights of the week.

Best Xbox Deals of the Week (Xbox One and Xbox Series) – Xbox Store

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age for 24.99 euros (50% discount)

Resident Evil Village for 34.99 euros (50% discount)

FIFA 22 for Xbox Series X/S for 27.99 euros (65% discount)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Deluxe Edition for 35.99 euros (60% discount)

Best deals of the week on PlayStation (PS4 and PS5) – PS Store

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for 9.99 euros (80% discount)

Star Wars Battlefront 2 for 4.99 euros (70% discount)

DOOM Eternal for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Spyro: Reignited Trilogy for 13.99 euros (65% discount)

Far Cry 5 for 13.99 euros (80% discount)

Best deals of the week on Nintendo Switch – eShop

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection for 11.99 euros (60% discount)

Sonic Mania for 9.99 euros (50% discount)

Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate for 14.99 euros (70% discount)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for 19.99 euros (50% discount)

Best deals of the week on PC (Steam, Epic Games)