The 15 films to watch on Halloween, between horror and thriller

1. Bram Stoker’s Dracula

For the movies to see on Halloween let’s start from 1992, but from a story published in 1897. Based on the novel Dracula, written by Bram Stoker, Francis Ford Coppola he deserved it three Academy Awards and there will be a reason. Among others are found Anthony Hopkins, Winona Ryder, Keanu Reeeves, Gary Oldman And Monica Bellucci, in a story that revolves around a business affair between an English lawyer and a Transylvanian count.

2. Saw

The first saga of this long list and the first title with a new release. Saw it is a very good option if you love splatter and the scatterings of blood, otherwise it is best to avoid. 2021 is the year of the ninth chapter Spiral: Saw’s legacy with Samuel L. Jackson but, if you have never seen it, on the evening of Halloween it may be a good time to start. Maybe with a double, also because several films have unsolved quotes and puzzles that connect them to each other. The plot? John Kramer enjoys testing people he catches with riddles that call for drastic solutions. Fame precedes him.

3. Silent Hill

Taken from a video game series successful, silent Hill 2006 is not a film for everyone, you can like it and not like it. However, the story that begins with the sleepwalking of a little girl who while sleeping invokes the name of the homonymous city. To understand why, the mother decides to visit this town with her baby. It seems obvious that it would have been better to stay at home …

4. Psycho

Let’s take another step back to rediscover a film that isn’t just the shadow scene with a knife in hand over the bath curtain. The greatest commercial success of Alfred Hitchcock sees two sensational Anthony Perkins And Janet Leigh in a motel that is not very popular, too little if the only people who live there do not have all the wheels in place. Psycho it goes far beyond the famous sound of strings that injects anxiety to anyone. A tip: better avoid sequels in this case.

5. Shining

Always discussed and welcomed differently based on personal tastes, Shining from Stanley Kubrick can not miss in a list of this type, especially if you still miss it. Jack Nicholson isolates himself with his wife and son in a hotel in Colorado to which he must act as guardian: staying away from the rest of civilization is never a good thing if you are a character in a thriller written by Stephen King.

6. The Conjuring, Annabelle and The Nun

We bring them all together because they are part of the same world, with The Conjuring that supports all the other stories. If you already know the titles, this 2021 is out The Conjuring 3 – By order of the devil, if you have not yet come into contact with the world, go ahead and do so.

The whole saga is inspired by true story by two American demonologists, i spouses Warren, which are associated with events paranormal. The spin off The Nun And Annabelle, composed respectively of two and three films, are instead developed around characters or entities that meet in the “main” films.

7. The Birds

Let’s go back from Alfred Hitchcock with a jump back to the 1963, with one of those dated movies that it manages to to worry profoundly despite the fact that in the next half century we saw much more macabre, terrifying and frightening scenes. Of course, ornithophobics are better off opting for other titles, as the story begins with canaries and adorable lovebirds and ends with… no spoilers. It ends with Birds.

8. Scream

Another round, another saga. For Scream, however, there is the important novelty of the brand new fifth chapter, ready to be discarded by lovers of thrillers and horror the next January. If you want to arrive be prepared to Scream 5 and you have something to recover, Halloween it can be the perfect opportunity.

The first title is dated 1996, although in Italy it even came out the following autumn. The screaming mask we all know it and for the plot you just need to know that the wearer is a killer. However, there is no lack of comic elements, as is traditional for films slasher.

9. Hostel

If the film is a horror and in the control room there is Quentin Tarantino, you can already understand what you are going to meet. In some hostels, first in Slovakia and then also in the United States, there is a brotherhood that delights in torture boys and girls, in different ways and in different places. There is no lack of blood, no tension either. The one of Hostel it is a trilogy: the first chapter is 16 years old, the last one turns ten soon.

10. The Blair Witch Project

Dated 1999, The Blair Witch Project differs from most of the titles we present because first-time directors choose to resort to the technique of found footage and therefore the final result is at times similar to a documentary.

In the moment of its release, it became the film with the highest grossing budgeted of production. Three guys are disappeared and some films belonging to the three are found with images that date back to just before the disappearance: all that remains is to see them to understand what happened.

11. Escape Room

Who hasn’t tried any escape room in the last ten years and who hasn’t heard people say “aren’t you afraid of being locked inside?”. No, of course. Unless you are a protagonist of this film in which, if the time runs out or if you fail a test, let’s say that the game master to explain where you failed. Do not pass by if you have already seen it, because the sequel Escape Room 2 – Deadly game in Italy it was released at the end of September.

12. The Terror

Here we are at the first tv series of these 15 titles ea Halloween it can be a good solution if by now only one film seems too short and hasty. Or, alternatively, if you have already run out of films and want to try a different product. The first season (there are two in all) begins with two Arctic exploration ships that freeze blocking inside them the unfortunate crew. The Terror may pleasantly surprise you.

13. The Halloween series

We put it in 13th place simply because the film Halloween Kills was released last October 21 and is the 13th installment of the series. Let’s talk about Halloween and therefore this saga cannot be missed. The first, The night of the witches, is from 1978 and is considered by many to be a masterpiece of the genre. Each episode has its own peculiarities, but obviously everything happens starting from the scariest night of the year.

14. The Addams Family 2

Arrived at the penultimate name on the list of movies to see a Halloween, at least one title suitable for children should be mentioned and therefore The Addams Family 2 manages to entertain children and parents, teens and adults like the first film two years ago.

On Thursday 28th October it was released in theaters and is a good solution if you want to watch something on Halloween without having to be scared. Charlize Theron And Snoop Dogg voices two characters in the US edition, Pino I teach And Loredana Bertè they are voice actors of the Italian version.

15. Squid Game

Positioned in last position because slightly off topic, the thriller soul is certainly not lacking in the TV series of the moment and, given that the characters risk dying at any moment, Halloween it may be a suitable occasion to see or review Squid Game. In recent days we have among other things written several articles on the South Korean idea that has registered record after record. Ready to put on an anonymous suit and start playing?

