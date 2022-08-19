The 15 habits that make Ana de Armas stay in excellent shape

Ana de Armas is, without a doubt, one of the actresses of the moment. He achieved fame in Spain with the series ‘El Internado: Laguna Negra’, but he soon left in search of international challenges. He came to the Americas with a starring role in ‘Blade Runner 2049’. Since then, the actress of Cuban origin has not stopped climbing in the world of cinema. She later joined the ranks of the Bond girls playing a CIA agent in Netflix’s ‘The Gray Man’. His last role has been playing Marilyn Monroe in the biographical film of the actress, ‘Blonde’.

With so many projects, the new Hollywood diva has been involved in many shoots where, in some, she needs to undergo intense training regimens and strict diets. In this way, has shared the 15 health and fitness tips that have helped him fulfill all his projects and maintain an enviable figure.

The 15 tips of Ana de Armas

1. Priority to your mental health

The exercise that is never missing from your routine is the pilates. As he has stated on more than one occasion, finding a space to do this exercise is difficult for him, but in his last shoots he found a pilates studio a few meters from his hotel, which encouraged the daily practice of this sport.

2. Enjoy food

Ana enjoys and loves food. As revealed in an interview for the American publication of ELLE magazine, his favorite food dish was a Cuban dish of rice and beans with a fried egg on top.

3. Meditation, fundamental

As he stated in the Vogue publication, he likes meditation very much. “You realize how much it helps you with all the things that come up”. It helps the actress take time to think, meditate and feel good.

4. The recovery of the muscles is essential

When you do the most intense workouts, it is common to have to resort to the classic massage guns to calm the muscles. Well, Ana de Armas does too. “I keep all my tension in my shoulders and legs and this device is amazing”, he told Vogue magazine. “It is a good complement to Epsom salts and rnica cream because it helps to relax all the muscles.”

5. He likes to try new sports

For Ana de Armas, adventure and the diversity of sports are essential. The last thing she has done is shoot. However, and as she tells it, it was only a hobby that she discovered when she was preparing for another role. “On the weekends I go to the shooting range and practice shooting with the firearms that I have to use in the film. I really enjoy it.”

6. Does not maintain a fixed diet

De Armas is not very disciplined with diets. As with sports, he does not like to stick to something in particular, he prefers to enjoy what he feels like at the moment, “In general, I do everything that makes me happy in life, and food makes me very happy!”.

7. He loves nature

The famous actress loves to sweat and exercise outdoors. For this reason, she always tries to find a spot in the summer to swim and, in fact, her feed on her social networks is full of snapshots of her walking.

8. Walking with his dog, another of his favorite hobbies

Her pet, Elvis, is one of the driving forces in her life and whenever she can, she finds time to go for a walk with him.. A habit that, according to some research, lowers blood pressure and heart rate, creates feelings of well-being and improves sleep, mood and stress levels.

9. Practice mindfulness in the morning

“I have learned over the years to enjoy the morning and use it to really take care of myself”. “What you do in the morning is your ritual, at your pace and time. All those things help me wake up and discover how I feel that day,” the actress told Vogue.

10. Combine workouts to keep the fun going

As we have said before, variety is essential for Ana. “Exercise makes me happy, but it has to be fun. I do something different every dayone day boxing, the next spinning or weight training, so I don’t get bored,” he told People magazine.

11. He also listens to podcasts to disconnect

“Sometimes I have night sessions, so I have to change my whole schedule and sleep during the day”she told Marie Claire magazine. “It’s really hard to switch off and go to bed, sometimes I just can’t because my head won’t stop spinning. Lately, I’ve been using an app that helps me breathe and relax, and get into that zone I need to be in for a lot of rest.”.

12. He relaxes with night baths

Taking a bath at night is one of the best ways to relax for Ana de Armas. “I have made it part of my daily routine to take a hot bath every day with my salt, soap and a bath bomb.”. Even if I’m in a hurry, I just make sure I’m there for 15 or 20 minutes,” she told Glamour.

13. Boxing helps you release pent up energy

Speaking with Who What Wear, Ana de Armas confessed that boxing is one of her favorite workouts. “You release a lot of pent up energy and it’s not boring at all! You don’t have to do the same thing every day because you don’t feel the same every day. It’s super fun.”

14. Has made fitness a habit, not a chore

The Bond film provoked in De Armas a different vision of training. Now, she exercises five times a week and it is something essential for her.

15. Discovering what makes you happy is the most important thing

Ana affirms that the most important thing is to know our body and to know what we like. “I think we are all forced to examine what we really like and what makes us happy on our own”. “How do you stay inspired? How do you stay happy? I’ve found it with meditation and real phone calls.”