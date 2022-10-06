The 15 most anticipated HBO Max movies for 2023

When the last months of the year arrive, we begin to set our sights on the next one. It must be a matter of human nature to devote thoughts to the future and, in the audiovisual world, it could not be otherwise. While we are still rubbing our hands with the films that we will see in the remainder of 2022, the production companies are already producing and even organizing the 2023 premieres. That is why on this occasion we want to focus on everything what we can see on HBO Max next year in terms of feature films.

One of the main sources of movie releases on HBO Max is Warner Bros. Since they signed the distribution agreement on platforms, we have seen how the company transferred theatrical releases to the streaming provider’s catalog around 45 days after their premiere. . However, there is a determining factor in the approach of 2023 in HBO Max, because it is just for next year when the launch of the new version of HBO in streaming is projected.

After moving from HBO to HBO Max, the company will still make a new change in the coming months, when will become HBO Max Discovery, as the last step of the agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery. Thus, instead of just talking about a distribution agreement for Warner films in the platform’s catalog at an international level, now the two companies are merging their offer into one.

For this reason, in 2023 we will celebrate each premiere of a Warner title on HBO Max, because we may no longer have to wait so long to enjoy the best companies of the production company. In fact, the creation of the new platform HBO Max Discovery reinforces a very strong line of Warner production, that of expanding DC’s superhero films in a plan similar to that of Marvel, thus building a kind of DC Studios with an organization 10 years ahead and whose films are also you can see on the new HBO Max.

Of course, the most anticipated upcoming HBO Max releases will probably be the ones produced by Warner. But they are not the only movies that we can enjoy on this platform. That’s why we collect nothing less than 15 of the most attractive titles that we can see throughout 2023 on HBO Maxso that you write down in your cinephile agenda the most important events for next year if you are a subscriber of this platform.