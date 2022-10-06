The 15 most anticipated HBO Max movies for 2023
When the last months of the year arrive, we begin to set our sights on the next one. It must be a matter of human nature to devote thoughts to the future and, in the audiovisual world, it could not be otherwise. While we are still rubbing our hands with the films that we will see in the remainder of 2022, the production companies are already producing and even organizing the 2023 premieres. That is why on this occasion we want to focus on everything what we can see on HBO Max next year in terms of feature films.
One of the main sources of movie releases on HBO Max is Warner Bros. Since they signed the distribution agreement on platforms, we have seen how the company transferred theatrical releases to the streaming provider’s catalog around 45 days after their premiere. . However, there is a determining factor in the approach of 2023 in HBO Max, because it is just for next year when the launch of the new version of HBO in streaming is projected.
After moving from HBO to HBO Max, the company will still make a new change in the coming months, when will become HBO Max Discovery, as the last step of the agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery. Thus, instead of just talking about a distribution agreement for Warner films in the platform’s catalog at an international level, now the two companies are merging their offer into one.
For this reason, in 2023 we will celebrate each premiere of a Warner title on HBO Max, because we may no longer have to wait so long to enjoy the best companies of the production company. In fact, the creation of the new platform HBO Max Discovery reinforces a very strong line of Warner production, that of expanding DC’s superhero films in a plan similar to that of Marvel, thus building a kind of DC Studios with an organization 10 years ahead and whose films are also you can see on the new HBO Max.
Of course, the most anticipated upcoming HBO Max releases will probably be the ones produced by Warner. But they are not the only movies that we can enjoy on this platform. That’s why we collect nothing less than 15 of the most attractive titles that we can see throughout 2023 on HBO Maxso that you write down in your cinephile agenda the most important events for next year if you are a subscriber of this platform.
‘Shazam! The fury of the gods’
The film starring Zachary Levi, whose second part opens in theaters on December 16, 2022, could go to HBO Max after the 45 days of rigor of the agreement between the platform and Warner. For this reason, with no confirmed date yet, it would be possible for it to reach the streaming provider at the end of January 2023. The cast repeats Marta Milans, Jack Dylan Grazer, Asher Ange, Adam Brody, Djimon Hounsou, Grace Caroline Currey and
Ross Butler. In addition, Rachel Zegler, Helen Mirren, Meagan Good and Lucy Liu join.
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’
The latest installment of Steven Soderbergh’s trilogy once again brings back the most famous striptease dancer in cinema to close his story. The absolute protagonist of the saga, channing tatum, has already confirmed his presence, but this time he will be accompanied by Salma Hayek, Ellen Marguerite Cullivan, Liam Edwards, Gavin Spokes and Caitlin Gerard, among others. The theatrical release is scheduled for February 10, so it will take a little longer to see it on HBO Max.
The third part of the new boxing saga about the son of Apollo, a character we met in the Rocky movies, hits theaters on March 3, 2023. This time, Michael B Jordan not only does he reprise his role as Adonis Creed, but he also steps behind the camera to direct the film. Jonathan Majors will play the protagonist’s rival.
‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’
Jason Momoa reprises his role as DC Comics’ aquatic hero in the second Aquaman movie of his own. Not without controversy, due to her participation in the final footage of Amber Heard after her trial with Johnny Depp, the film will finally be released in theaters on March 17, 2023, so shortly after it would arrive on HBO Max . In this installment, an ancient power is unleashed and Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis and the world from irreversible devastation.
‘Salem’s Lot Mystery’
With such a prolific list of premieres, at least one literary adaptation could not be missing and, in this case, it is Stephen King’s turn. His novel Salem’s Lot, which was already made into a series in 1979, is now being made into a film. Alfre Woodard, Lewis Pullman, Bill Camp, William Sadler or Pilou Asbæk are some of the actors who participate in the project written and directed by Gary Daubermannwhich will be released in theaters on April 21, 2023.
Sam Raimi and Lee Cronin sign the script of a new sequel to the original trilogy Evil Dead, that takes up the gore style, with a lot of blood and guts that, although it was initially going to be released directly on HBO Max, will first go through theaters, if there are no changes, on April 21.
The synopsis advances that the plot will star two estranged sisters whose reunion is interrupted by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a battle for survival as they face the scariest version of family imaginable.
‘The Last Train to New York’
In HBO Max there is also space to review movie classics, in this case horror. The Last Train to New York was born as a remake of the successful and acclaimed film Train to Busan, a Korean production that took the world by storm and was directed by Yeon Sang-ho. Now it is Timo Tjahjanto who is behind the camera of this zombie thriller, scripted by Gary Dauberman (in his second project of the year together with Salem’s Lot Mystery) that moves the action not only to the city, but also to the continent. Like a good part of the horror proposals on the list, it will also hit theaters on April 21, 2023.
After multiple delays in the production of Flashthe superhero will finally return to the big screen on June 23, 2023. The reissue of Ezra Miller of this role as the hero in the film will be his fourth appearance in the extended universe after the premiere of the Justice League by Zack Snyder – which won both fan awards at the 2021 Academy Awards.
And while this will be the first standalone Flash movie, it’s no surprise that it’s one of the most anticipated next year, as the film will feature two different Batman roles. The most die-hard fans of the superhero can expect that Ben Affleck make his last appearance, as well as that Michael Keaton return to character. In addition, the film has Maribel Verdu in the role of the hero’s mother.
We also know a lot about Barbieapart from some videos we’ve seen of the production on Los Angeles’ Venice Beach, featuring the stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in skimpy spandex stitching (on roller skates, no less), plus a handful of production footage. We know it will be a live action story based on the world of Barbie, co-written by Hollywood power couple Noah Baumbach and Greta Gerwigwith the latter in the director’s chair for the third time after his successes little women Y Lady Bird. The premiere is scheduled for July 21 in theaters.
‘The Meg 2: The Trench’
Creature movies are back. The terror so well started by king kong either Shark has its continuation with the saga megalodonThat after The Meg (2018) next year will have a sequel. The film, which sees the light on August 4, 2023, will feature Jason StathamSienna Guillory, Cliff Curtis, Skyler Samuels, Sergio Peris MenchetaPage Kennedy, and Wu Jing.
We return to the DC universe to explore one of the newest releases from the factory. On August 18, 2023, the film that introduces us to a Mexican superhero, Jaime Reyes, arrives in theaters. This young man lives in El Paso, Texas, and becomes a superhero when he comes into contact with a mystical beetle which gives him powers and living armor. The character became part of the Teen Titans. The leading role will be played by Xolo Maridueña, an actor known for bringing Miguel to life in cobra kai.
the saga The Conjouring continues to bring joy to Warner and, therefore, to HBO Max. After the first installments and the first spin-off on Annabelle, came another with the nun. From September 8, viewers will be able to tremble in movie theaters with this nun with a disturbing presence.
Denis Villeneuve’s epic sci-fi adaptation of Frank Herbert’s novel took the movie world by storm in 2021 and went on to garner ten nominations at the 2022 Academy Awards. Timothee Chalamet will be making his return, and the sequel will likely have one more role. important for Zendaya, while other major roles in the book are rumored to be filled by stars like Florence Pugh and Austin Butler. The release date is November 17, 2023 in theaters, so there would be time to see it on HBO Max before the end of the year.
There was a long list of candidates to play the chocolatier, a list that included star actors like Donald Glover and Ryan Gosling. But he was the young heartthrob Timothy Chalamet the one who ended up getting the role. But the most exciting aspect of the upcoming prequel to Roald Dahl’s classic novel is its director, Paul King, who has been hired to direct the film. King just directed paddington and paddington 2, two universally beloved children’s book adaptations filled with colorful energy that would work perfectly in a Willy Wonka prequel. The film is scheduled for December 15, 2023, but with the new HBO Max Discovery platform active for those dates, we may be able to see it in streaming wonka before the end of the year.
If anything was missing from this list, clearly, it was a musical. Alice Walker’s novel becomes a sung story thanks to this film that will retrace the lifelong struggles of an African-American woman living in the South at the beginning of the 20th century. The premiere is scheduled for December 20 and the cast includes Danielle Brooks, Taraji P. Henson, Corey Hawkins, Fantasia Barrino, HER, Colman Domingo and the new Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey.
