The 15 Most Anticipated Horror Movies Of 2023, Ranked

This is proving to be a magnificent year for horror movies, and more premieres are coming among the 2023 films that aspire to sneak in among the great titles of the genre, as well as among those scary movies that you won’t want to see again. That terror that fans of the genre are passionate about and ends up dragging the general public to movie theaters. In the words of Edgar Wright in an interview with FOTOGRAMAS, director of horror and fantasy, but above all, Absolute fan of this type of cinema: “We live in an age where it seems like we have a good horror movie every week.”

And this is so. During this year we have had the opportunity to close (for now) a franchise that is over 40 years old, such as the ‘Halloween’ movie saga, whose latest installment ‘Halloween: The End’ has fired us from Michael Myers. We also met again with Leatherface in a new sequel to ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ and with the alien race of Predators (Predators) in ‘Predator: The Prey‘.

Spanish cinema was very involved in the genre, premiering several of the best Spanish horror films such as ‘La granny’, by Paco Plaza, ‘Venus’, by Jaume Balagueró, ‘Veneciafrenia’, by Álex de la Iglesia or ‘Cerdita’, by Carlota Peredawhich expanded the universe created in its multi-award-winning 2018 short with a dazzling new performance by its leading lady, Laura Galán.

In 2023, the trend seems to be the same: Icons and long-running sagas of terror will return to our screens, with new installments of ‘Scream’, ‘Insidious’, ‘Infernal Possession’ and the Warren File universe, which will premiere a sequel to ‘The Nun’ with Taissa Farmiga again in the leading role. Spanish cinema will continue to be present with the new film from The Fear Collection, the genre production company by Álex de la Iglesia, entitledá ‘Anatema’ and will be directed by Jimina Sabadúand a tribute to the curses cinema of the late 90s and early 2000s such as ‘The communion girl’, by the Catalan Víctor García.

M.Night Shyamalanone of the most interesting and original voices of the genre, author of several of the best recent horror films, will also be back with a promising proposal, ‘They knock on the door’, which is rumored to be shot in a single sequence shot and that has Dave Bautista as the main claim in its cast. Another of the fixed terrorJames Wan, will have three films (at least) as a producer: The aforementioned ‘Insidious 5’, ‘M3GAN’, about a kind of diabolical doll of the digital age, and a new version of ‘The mystery of Salem’s Lot’, remake of one of the best adaptations of Stephen King as it was the miniseries by Tobe Hooper from 1979.

Although if we talk about classics, it is worth remembering that ‘The Exorcist’the scariest movie of all time will experience a reboot on the 50th anniversary of its theatrical release by those responsible for the latest ‘Halloween’ trilogy, director David Gordon Green, screenwriter Danny McBride and producer Blumhouse. Will it be up to the task?

