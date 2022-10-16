The 15 most beautiful dresses of the guests at the Academy Museum Gala

This Saturday an evening has taken place in which a large number of usual Hollywood faces have gathered. On a large white carpet in front of the Renzo Piano-designed Academy Museum in Los Angeles, the heavyweights of the seventh art industry commemorated the anniversary of the cultural institution. Thanks to this appointment, the actresses went back to dressing up to fill the carpet they would walk on before witnessing the gala with inspiration.

In the moments before the act we could see the elections of all the actresses and guests among whom were such well-known names as Kaia Gerber, Amal Clooney or Taylor Russell. In addition, names like Tilda Swinton, Julia Roberts knew that they were going to have an important role in the gala, since they were going to be awarded, the first with the First with the Visionary award and the second with the Icon award. In addition to actors and actresses, the other honorees attended the ceremony. Actor Steve McQueen and producer Miky Lee received the Vantage and Pillar awards, respectively. Present as co-chairs were Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong’o. And completing the host committee were producers Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum, who were joined by George and Amal Clooney, Jessica Chastain and Regina Hall.

As for the trends seen on the white carpet, this event has served to confirm some of the season’s must-haves. There have been many guests who have opted for semi-transparent fabrics that let their underwear glimpse, a trend that Emily RatajKowski has already worn. On the other hand, actresses like Emma Stone, Lily Collins and Alicia Vikander have combined them with black lace. Draping has not been lacking, a style trick that slims the figure and enhances feminine curves. One of the newest bets in terms of accessories has been long gloves, a sophisticated trend that will reign this season. Few have been the guests who have opted for color, since black and white have been the predominant tones. However, those that have left this palette of tones, have turned to pastel colors, such as Amal Clooney and her design green her water or Naomi Scott, with a yellow dress. The flowers have also had their leading role. The most daring, in this sense, has been Jessica Chastain, with a design completely decorated by floral motifs, Kaitlyn Denver has incorporated them in the form of discreet embroidery. Sobriety has come from the hand of Julia Roberts and Selena Gomez, both have opted for the masculine-inspired suit in different versions and the fact is that the female tuxedo is a resource that Lily Collins and Lady Di herself have already put into practice.