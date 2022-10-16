The 15 most beautiful looks of the Academy Museum Gala
This Saturday an evening has taken place in which a large number of usual Hollywood faces have gathered. On a large white carpet in front of the Renzo Piano-designed Academy Museum in Los Angeles, the heavyweights of the seventh art industry commemorated the anniversary of the cultural institution. Thanks to this appointment, the actresses went back to dressing up to fill the carpet they would walk on before witnessing the gala with inspiration.
In the moments before the act we could see the elections of all the actresses and guests among whom were such well-known names as Kaia Gerber, Amal Clooney or Taylor Russell. In addition, names like Tilda Swinton, Julia Roberts knew that they were going to have an important role in the gala, since they were going to be awarded, the first with the First with the Visionary award and the second with the Icon award. In addition to actors and actresses, the other honorees attended the ceremony. Actor Steve McQueen and producer Miky Lee received the Vantage and Pillar awards, respectively. Present as co-chairs were Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong’o. And completing the host committee were producers Ryan Murphy and Jason Blum, who were joined by George and Amal Clooney, Jessica Chastain and Regina Hall.
As for the trends seen on the white carpet, this event has served to confirm some of the season’s must-haves. There have been many guests who have opted for semi-transparent fabrics that let their underwear glimpse, a trend that Emily RatajKowski has already worn. On the other hand, actresses like Emma Stone, Lily Collins and Alicia Vikander have combined them with black lace. Draping has not been lacking, a style trick that slims the figure and enhances feminine curves. One of the newest bets in terms of accessories has been long gloves, a sophisticated trend that will reign this season. Few have been the guests who have opted for color, since black and white have been the predominant tones. However, those that have left this palette of tones, have turned to pastel colors, such as Amal Clooney and her design green her water or Naomi Scott, with a yellow dress. The flowers have also had their leading role. The most daring, in this sense, has been Jessica Chastain, with a design completely decorated by floral motifs, Kaitlyn Denver has incorporated them in the form of discreet embroidery. Sobriety has come from the hand of Julia Roberts and Selena Gomez, both have opted for the masculine-inspired suit in different versions and the fact is that the female tuxedo is a resource that Lily Collins and Lady Di herself have already put into practice.
They were one of the most elegant couples of the night. He in a simple black suit and she dressed in green. The lawyer selected a strapless design that mixes stripes of two shades of green with a cream color. On the side of the skirt it incorporates micro-ruffles that add volume.
The hollywood smile was one of the winners and came with a version of the male suit made dress. On top of the design, she placed an ‘oversize’ jacket.
The actress opted for a black lace bodice combined with a voluminous skirt that combined two floral prints and was adorned with a large opening and a bow.
The interpreter selected a semi-transparent dress of shiny fabric, with long sleeves that was adorned at the bottom with one of the trends of the moment, feathers.
She was one of the most sober guests and chose a simple black suit jacket with lapels in a fabric that contrasted with the rest of the pieces.
Cindy Crawford’s daughter selected a semi-transparent black dress with a high neck and long sleeves with draping in the lower area that stylized her figure.
Luca Guadagnino and Taylor Russell
He chose an original blue suit decorated with red details. She opted for another of the season’s trends with a low-cut leather dress and long gloves.
The actress opted for a strapless floral design, draped in the chest area that she accompanied with a cape in the same pattern.
The interpreter opted for a short dress whose design mixed white plumetti and black lace with leather details. She didn’t forget about the feather trend of hers.
The actress chose a design very similar to Emma Stone’s and they took the opportunity to pose together. Feathers, leather and lace were once again protagonists in her dress.
The artist selected a black dress with a large train that was made at the top in the form of a corset with a sweetheart neckline. This one was embellished with sparkly details and two velvet bows on the front.
The American joined one of the trends that prevailed in the evening: long gloves. These were the perfect complement to her warm-toned print dress, draped with a deep V-neckline.
The actress once again demonstrated that transparencies and lace are an upward trend. She wore an ‘a’ skirt dress, with a short overlay as a body. Her entire design was adorned with floral embroidery.
The actress opted for an elegant black dress with a box neck, long sleeves and a capped skirt. The design was adorned with gold buttons and white details on both sides of it.
The American also selected a black design armed on the shoulders, with an ankle-length skirt and French sleeves. It’s made of a shiny fabric and adorned with small metallic details.
