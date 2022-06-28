The 15 most important and influential lesbians in the world

Women have had a very difficult time throughout their history, having to face the masculinity of society: salary gaps, co-responsibility, access to the labor market… But if we focus on one facet of that community, we know Needless to say, the LGTBQ collective has suffered years and years of oppression, enduring enormous difficulties until reaching a time like the current one in which, in a large part of the planet, lesbians can go out on the street, kiss and shake hands without problems.

Until getting there, there has been repression, censorship and, above all, women who throughout this time have risen up against those repressive opinions, who celebrate without shame or qualms what they were and who fought for a better future. In addition, we must not lower our guard: aggressions, politicians incapable of admitting diversity, states where surprisingly laws are approved that reverse the rights of women and men… they show that there is still a long way to go and many concepts to settle.

Although many think that the struggle for lesbian rights is something recent, it dates back more than 200 years. The British Anne Lister (1791-1840) is considered the pioneer of LGBT rights and the first modern lesbian, whose life is narrated in the HBO series ‘Gentleman’s Jack’, the nickname by which her fellow citizens called her to make fun of her. her. A landowner, diary writer, and mountain climber, she wore masculine clothing, traveled alone, and only associated with women. In fact, she settled down with Ann Walker, whom she ‘married’: the priest did not bless them, but the couple secretly shared vows and exchanged rings.

We wanted to make a review in this list of some of the lesbian women who, throughout the last century and all that we have been in this, have become a benchmark in the visibility and normalization of their sexual orientation both in Spain and in the rest of the world. the rest of the world. Women from the scene such as Sarah Paulson, Hannah Gadsby or Cynthia Nixon, who have walked the red carpet giving lessons in inclusivity; soccer players like Mapi León, Megan Rapinoe or Vicky Losada, who have normalized same-sex relationships in sports or politicians like the mayor of Chicago, Lori Lightfoot and the veteran Spanish activist Boti García.