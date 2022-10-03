The 15 Most Shocking Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner & Co Halloween Costumes Ever

Look, it’s officially spooky season. October is here and Halloween is only a few weeks away, have you thought about your costume yet?

There’s no denying that the Kardashians are the costume queens when it comes to the holidays — and Halloween is no exception. While most people tend to agonize over a single costume that will help them scare — or seduce — it’s a whole different story when it comes to one of the world’s most famous families.

Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie never disappoint with their Halloween costumes. From Kendall’s unforgettable Pamela Anderson to Khloe’s breathtaking Cruella Devil, each sister serves up the ultimate platter of enviable looks each October.

If you need inspiration, look no further than our favorite reality TV stars and their jaw-dropping Halloween costumes over the years…

Kendall Jenner – Halloween 2020

Kendall dressed up as Pamela Anderson from her 1996 film Barb Wire, riding a motorbike, encouraging people to vote – there’s just too much to love about that costume and that photo!

Kim Kardashian-Halloween 2020

Tiger King has clearly been a hit with the A-listers as even Kim couldn’t resist getting in on the Carole Baskin action – her kids and BFF included!

Kourtney Kardashian-Halloween 2020

There’s something so good about a simple costume that everyone can recognize, like Kourtney and BFF Steph Shepherd’s hot dog on a girls stick. The duo looked gorgeous and even had accessories including condiment dispensers, real corndogs and pop cups.

Kendall Jenner – Halloween 2019

There’s nothing wrong with Kendall’s costume last year, part nymph and part fairy, it was a golden sight!

Kourtney Kardashian at Halloween 2019

You can never go wrong with a tight black dress, a long black wig and very pale makeup with a pop of color on your lips.

Kourtney Kardashian at Halloween 2019

Likewise, you can’t fail if you go the opposite way and dress up as Dolly Parton. Tassels, metallic shorts and a cowboy hat are an easy way to ring in October 31 – don’t forget all the extra padding…

Kim Kardashian at Halloween 2019

This has to be our favorite Halloween costume Kim has ever worn. While dressing up as Reese Witherspoon in Legally Blonde might not be the most elaborate costume, the fact that Kim even recreated Elle Wood’s famous video essay for Harvard Law School earns her all the extra points.

Khloé Kardashian – Halloween 2019

There is so much to love about this photo. Khloe’s commitment to Halloween is undeniable! The monochrome outfit, fur scarf, dressing like a Dalmatian, and even adding puppies, Khloe totally nailed Cruella de Vil.

Kourtney, Kim, Kylie, Kendall and Khloe – Halloween 2018

Who can forget when the sisters joined forces to dress up as Victoria’s Secret Angels for Halloween in 2018? We sent them “actual runway looks and real wings to borrow for the night” – you can’t get more authentic than that!

Kendall Jenner – Halloween 2018

We love Kendall Jenner’s Halloween 2018 look so much! It’s as if Barbie wandered onto the Austin Powers set and became a fem-bot. From the exaggerated bouffant hair, flawless complexion and pink pouty lips to her Romy & Michelle inspired sheer pink and feathered negligee – Kendall nailed this look.

Kylie Jenner at Halloween 2018

A disguise is never enough on Halloween! In 2018, Kylie dressed like a Barbie doll, with her own plastic box and all. While you might not have the resources to get your own Barbie box — we hear you — donning a pink ensemble with a blonde wig is an easy win.

Khloe Kardashian at Halloween 2017

For all Game of Thrones fans, this is a must try. Khloe, who was four months pregnant, showed off her baby bump in a Daenerys Targaryen outfit that featured a leather skirt, silver cropped top and so much fur as she posed alongside her then-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, who was dressed as Khal Drogo from the HBO hit.

Kylie Jenner at Halloween 2016

If you thought leather leggings and a bikini top were a combo you wouldn’t see again after Christina Aguilera rocked it in 2002, Kylie proved you wrong in 2016. This photo really speaks for itself .

Kim Kardashian at Halloween 2012

A classic costume that’s been done many times, but Kim managed to breathe new life into Batman’s nemesis, Catwoman. If we could wear skin-tight leather like Kim, then we wouldn’t need Halloween as an excuse to wear it…

Kim Kardashian at Halloween 2011

Kim is clearly a fan of Batman’s enemies because in 2011 she became another enemy of the caped crusader, Poison Ivy.

