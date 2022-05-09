The 15 most spectacular dresses on the Cannes red carpet
With fewer and fewer restrictions due to the pandemic that we are gradually forgetting, the next cannes film festivalwhich will be held from May 17 to 28, promises to have one of those red carpets as special as it has been MET 2022but multiplied by almost the 10 days that the Festival lasts and which is attended by actresses and celebrities from all over the world.
We have made a selection of the 15 dresses which we find spectacular.
Cate Blanchett in Armani Priv
At the premiere of When Sicarioin 2015, the actress wore a black v-neck dress and rhinestone embroidery with obi-type belt and train from the Couture collection by Giorgio Armani, Armani Priv.
Dior Haute Couture Diane Kruger
Pass the closing of the festival and the premiere of Thrse Desqueyroux in 2012, Diane Kruger wore this printed design and with miriaque Christian Dior Haute Couture.
Kate Moss in a vintage dress
British model Kate Moss, like a Greek goddess, walked the Cannes red carpet in 2016 with this simple but wonderful vintage tunic dress with one shoulder in the air Halston.
Uma Thurman in Versace
For the opening of the 2011 festival and the premiere of Midnight in Paristhe actress was spectacular with a white strapless dress with feathers Versace and green stone earrings.
Lupita Nyongo, Gucci
Dancing on the red carpet and blowing her aqua green pleated dress by Alessandro Michele for Gucci, Lupita was one of the most applauded on the red carpet at Cannes in 2015.
Carla Bruni in Celine
Spectacular at 53 years old, the model Carla Bruni chose a asymmetrical dress by pedrera of Celine and with a lateral opening that left more than one with hiccups. Pure class at the premiere of Annette in 2021.
Julianne Moore in Givenchy
He never disappoints on the red carpet. Julianne Moore looked gorgeous in a red dress with cape effect and feathers signed by X for Givenchy, at the premiere of Everybody knowsin 2018.
Sienna Miller in Gucci
has no doubt the hallmark of Alessandro Michele for Gucci, for its retro aesthetic and the color combination. Sienna Miller chose one of her designs at the premiere of Macbethin 2015.
Angelina Jolie by Emmanuel Ungaro
In that distant 2007 Angelina was still with Brad Pitt and accompanied him to his premieres, in this case Ocean’s 13and defied all the rules wearing this yellow dress with drapes by Emanuel Ungaro Haute Couture.
Tilda Swinton by Haider Ackermann
True to the groundbreaking designs and with Haider Ackermann’s own stamp, Tilda Swinton attended the opening of the 2019 festival with this languid dress by quarry and futuristic airs.
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley by Alexandre Vauthier
Model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley opted for a Haute Couture design by Alexandre Vauthier, short, with halter neck and train at the premiere of the unknown girlin 2016.
Penlope Cruz, Christian Dior
He still did not live his idyll with Chanel and chose for the premiere of Return in 2006 and by the hand of Almodovar this white dress with a lot of flight and baera neckline by Christian Dior.
Diane Kruger in Prada
embroidered chiffon pedrera, halter neck, transparencies and tail, Diane Kruger looked like a goddess at the premiere of The Sea of Trees in 2015 with this gorgeous Prada dress.
Bella Hadid by Jean Paul Gaultier
Naomi Campbell wore it on the catwalk at the Haute Couture parade of Jean-Paul Gaultier from 2002. Almost 20 years later, it was Bella Hadid who wore it on the red carpet in Cannes at the premiere of Annette.
Leonie Hanne by Georges Hobeika
In recent years this influencer looks the most spectacular dresses from the Cannes red carpet. This is from last year layers and layers of tulle signed by Georges Hobeika in the screening of the film Everything Went Fine.
