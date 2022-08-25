The 15 tricks that Ana de Armas follows to be in shape

Anne of Arms He has become the great Hollywood star of the moment. From his starring role in the Americas in blade runner 2049the Cuban-born actress continued her stellar career by leaping to join the ranks of the Bond girls, she played a CIA agent in The Gray Man from Netflix and just wrapped up her role as Marilyn Monroe in the actress biopic, Blonde. An impressive resume, right?

And it is that very few years, Ana de Armas has been involved in a multitude of shoots where, in some, she needs to undergo some intense training regimens and, spoiler alert, she has complied with each and every one of them with an impeccable note. . You just have to remember how Ana proved to be a girl of Arms to take by successfully carrying out her hard training for 007.

However, her usual approach to exercise and nutrition couldn’t be more different. While Ana is very focused in the gym to fulfill her movie roles (after all, it’s her job) outside of filming, she prioritizes balance.

This is what has helped you maintain a certain level of calm within a busy lifestyle, how have you done it? Here I We collect the 15 health and fitness tips that Ana de Armas has followed.