The 15 tricks that Ana de Armas follows to be in shape
Anne of Arms He has become the great Hollywood star of the moment. From his starring role in the Americas in blade runner 2049the Cuban-born actress continued her stellar career by leaping to join the ranks of the Bond girls, she played a CIA agent in The Gray Man from Netflix and just wrapped up her role as Marilyn Monroe in the actress biopic, Blonde. An impressive resume, right?
And it is that very few years, Ana de Armas has been involved in a multitude of shoots where, in some, she needs to undergo some intense training regimens and, spoiler alert, she has complied with each and every one of them with an impeccable note. . You just have to remember how Ana proved to be a girl of Arms to take by successfully carrying out her hard training for 007.
However, her usual approach to exercise and nutrition couldn’t be more different. While Ana is very focused in the gym to fulfill her movie roles (after all, it’s her job) outside of filming, she prioritizes balance.
This is what has helped you maintain a certain level of calm within a busy lifestyle, how have you done it? Here I We collect the 15 health and fitness tips that Ana de Armas has followed.
Prioritize workouts that benefit your mental health
Beyond making the intense exercise routines for your papers, there is an exercise that always tends to prioritize: pilates. As he has stated on more than one occasion, finding a place to do this exercise is difficult for him, but in his latest shoots found a pilates studio a few meters from his hotel, which encouraged his relationship with this modality, which, as he claimed, helped him stay sane.
She uses food to enjoy, not just for fuel
It is a fact: Ana loves food. In an interview for the American publication of ELLE magazine, she revealed that her favorite food dish was a Cuban dish of rice and beans with a fried egg on top. Delicious.
Meditation can not miss
Everyone needs a little time for themselves and Ana de Armas is no different. As she told the Vogue publication, he likes meditation a lot. “You realize how much it helps you with all the things that come up,” she said. It helps you take time to think, meditate, and feel good.
She helps her muscles recover
If you have done the most intense workouts, you will surely have had to resort to the classic massage guns to calm the muscles. And yes, just as you use them, so does Ana de Armas.
“I keep all my tension in my shoulders and legs and this device is incredible,” he told the American publication Vogue. “It’s a good complement to Epsom salts and arnica cream because it helps relax all the muscles.”
Likes to try new sports
Okay, you’re probably not training to play a role in a Blockbuster movie, but the bottom line here is that you can always discover new ways to exercise that you haven’t tried yet. For Ana de Armas it was shooting, a hobby that she only discovered when she was preparing for another role.
“Weekends I go to the shooting range and practice shooting with the firearms that I have to use in the film. I enjoy it very much.”
She doesn’t diet
De Armas prioritizes her happiness over sticking to strict diets. She told the magazine People that she was not very disciplined with diets. In general, I do everything that makes me happy in life, and food makes me very happy! Amen.
She spends a lot of time in nature
She may be successful in the gym when it comes to filming movies, but she loves to sweat and work out outdoors. For this reason, she always try to find a hole in summer to swim and, in fact, his social media feed is full of walking snaps.
Note that numerous studies have shown that exercising outdoors is quite beneficial on a mental level, since it improves mood, reduces anxiety and generates more positive emotions.
He loves to walk with his dog
His pet, Elvis, has become one of his star companions during his walks. A fact that stimulates, according to some research, they have found that it reduces blood pressure and heart rate, creates feelings of well-being and improves sleep, mood and stress levels.
Practice mindfulness in the morning
Just as other celebrities prefer to start the day jumping rope, Ana de Armas says she is not a morning person. “I’ve learned over the years to enjoy the morning and use it to really take care of myself,” she told American Vogue, “what you do in the morning is your ritual, at your pace and time. All those things help me wake up and figure out how I feel that day“.
She mixes up workouts to keep the fun going
Ana told the magazine People that she stays motivated changing your workouts. ‘Exercise makes me happy, but it has to be fun. I do something different every dayone day boxing , the next spinning or weight training, so I don’t get bored.’
She listens to podcasts to disconnect
“Sometimes I have night sessions, so I have to change my whole schedule and sleep during the day,” she told Marie Claire magazine. . “It is really hard to switch off and go to bed, sometimes I just can’t because my head won’t stop spinning. So lately, I’ve been using an app that helps me breathe and relax and get into that zone where I need to be to get a lot of rest.”
He bathes at night
Is there a best way to take care and pamper yourself that Take a bath? We doubt it. And Ana de Armas, too. “I’ve made it part of my daily routine to take a hot bath every day with my salt, soap, and a bath bomb. Even if I’m in a hurry, I just make sure I’m in there for 15 or 20 minutes,” she tells glamor . “I don’t want to skip it. It has become a very important part of my bedtime routine. And no phones in the bathroom!”
Boxing helps you release pent up energy
Talking with Who What Wear, Add Weapons revealed that boxing is one of his training favorites. ‘You release a lot of pent up energy and it’s not boring at all! You don’t have to do the same thing every day because you don’t feel the same every day. It’s super fun”.
You’ve made fitness a habit, not a chore
Training has always been part of De Armas’ routine, but when he shot the Bond movie he upped his workouts to five a week.
She has discovered what makes her happy
“I think we’re all forced to examine what we really like and what makes us happy on our own,” she told Natural Diamonds. “How do you stay inspired? How do you stay happy? I’ve found it with the meditation and the real phone calls. I like to listen to people, instead of texting.”
