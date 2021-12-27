the 15th anniversary of Christopher Nolan’s film

Among the many works of Christopher Nolan, one of the most appreciated by critics and audiences is The Prestige, of which the 15th anniversary: let’s remember it together

Christopher Nolan he is certainly among the most divisive directors of recent years: there are avid fans who appreciate each of his films and detractors who criticize him harshly. But he is also one of the most recognizable contemporary directors: his films are often rich in epistemological and metaphysical themes, in addition to his particular love for the concept of time.

MadMass.it recommends by Amazon

But we often remember it for Interstellar, Inception and the much discussed Tenet, today we want to talk about The Prestige, which accomplishes 15 years since its Italian release.

The Prestige: the 15th anniversary

The Prestige is set in late 19th century London and the story centers on two magicians-illusionists: Alfred Borden And Robert Angier, friends and colleagues, who work together with the latter’s wife, Julia.

When the woman dies during an underwater escape number, Robert guilty Alfred for his death and the paths of the two are divided forever, as well as their careers.

In addition to the separation, a ruthless rivalry begins with which the two continue to challenge each other for years, making themselves rude and real attacks on the health of the other, as in the case of the number “The bullet-catcher”, In which Angier, disguised as a spectator, causes the loss of two fingers of Borden’s hand.

Borden, over time, becomes a very popular illusionist thanks to the number of the “Human transport”, In which he manages to disappear and reappear in another part of the stage, as if using a teleporter.

Angier he is so obsessed with uncovering the truth behind that number that he sends his assistant Olivia from him, as a spy, and involves the scientist Nikola Tesla to find a new number.

The Prestige is based on the novel of the same name by Christopher Priest, which mixes magic, intrigue and a streak of thriller, with a surprise ending, typical of many films of Nolan. The work saw the light when the producer Valerie Dean he read Priest’s manuscript and realized its potential. For this, Nolan was contacted, who at that time was looking for a distributor for Memento. The director began to discuss it with his brother Jonathan and together they decided to buy the rights to Priest’s book and start a new collaboration.

The script took a period of five years to complete, especially given the difficulty of adapting the novel by Priest, mainly composed of the diary pages of the two protagonists.

The cast, full of talented actors, certainly shines. The two protagonists, Borden And Angier, are respectively interpreted by Christian Bale (who he was already working with Nolan on the set of Batman Begins) And Hugh Jackman, identified immediately for the role. They complete the cast Michael Caine, David Bowie, Andy Serkis, Scarlett Johansson, Piper Perabo And Rebecca Hall.

To be able to bring to the big screen, Nolan called the actor Ricky Jay, who is really an illusionist and a magician, who was asked for some necessary advice, to help the cast in the numbers of magic and illusion.

The whole story of The Prestige it is divided into three parts, which refer to the acts of an illusionist: the promise, the turning point and the prestige.

Even if the plot may seem, at a superfluous glance, very linear, the truth is different: the brothers Nolan they managed to build a script with attention to every detail. The clues for the surprise ending are inserted cautiously for the duration of the film, but deductible only after a second viewing.

We can define The Prestige like the poster of the cinema of Nolan: the director stages the story of two illusionists, also becoming an illusionist himself, who plays with appearances, deceiving the spectators.

All the elements make it The Prestige an excellent film: the performance of the performers (Bale And Jackman first of all), the atmosphere that makes Victorian London very well and above all a plot that keeps the spectators glued, until the unveiling of the finale.

The Prestige: some curiosities of the film