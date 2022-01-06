The 16 curiosities of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone that you still don’t know

In 2001, “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” was released, a film directed by Chris Columbus and a film adaptation of the first chapter of the series written by British author JK Rowling. The success was sensational, but there are still 16 curiosities you didn’t know about the first film in the saga.

In 2001, the world of cinema was literally overwhelmed by the success of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone “(” Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone“, also known as “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone”), Directed by Chris Columbus. The film is the film adaptation of the book of the same name, the first episode of the Harry Potter series, written by British author JK Rowling, scripted by Steven Kloves and produced by David Heyman. The story tells of Harry Potter’s first year at Hogwarts where he discovers he is a famous wizard and begins his magical education. The little protagonists – Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) and Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) have since become world-class stars, sought after by major international directors. However, there are still 16 things you need to know about the movie.

1. JK Rowling’s hesitation

Rowling was initially hesitant to sell the rights because she didn’t want to give control over the future of the story, thus allowing Warner Bros. to create sequels not authorized by the original author. However, the famous major managed to buy the rights to the book in 1999, for 1 million pounds, as long as its integrity was respected.

2. The all-British cast

The writer personally insisted that the cast be completely British actors, so she hired Susie Figgis as casting director, collaborating with Columbus on auditions to cast Harry, Ron and Hermione. The children had to read a page of the book “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”, If recalled they had to improvise the scene of the arrival of the students at Hogwarts, and finally they had to interpret several pages from the screenplay in front of Columbus.

3. Steven Spielberg wanted to make an animated film out of it

Steven Spielberg was negotiating with Warner for directing, a few years earlier, but then nothing came of it because the director wanted to make either an animated film with the American actor Haley Joel Osment as a voice actor for Harry Potter or a film. which also included elements of later books.

4. The other directors considered before Columbus

The other directors considered, besides Spielberg, are: Chris Columbus, Terry Gilliam, Jonathan Demme, Mike Newell, Alan Parker, Wolfgang Petersen, Rob Reiner, Ivan Reitman, M. Night Shyamalan and Peter Weir. Rowling wanted Terry Gilliam as director, but Warner Bros. chose Columbus, considering her work in other family films such as “Mom I missed the plane” And “Mrs. Doubtfire – Mammo forever“.

5. The extraordinary special effects

In the film there are about 600 shots with special effects with the involvement of numerous production companies. The main ones are: Industrial Light & Magic created the face of Lord Voldemort on the nape of Raptor, Rhythm & Hues animated the dragon Norberto while Sony Pictures Imageworks created the Quidditch scene.

6. The great John Williams

John Williams, the great composer and conductor nominated 49 times for an Oscar, was chosen to compose the soundtrack of the film. Williams worked on the composition in his Los Angeles and Tanglewood homes before recording in London in August 2001. One of the main themes is called “The Hedwig theme”.

7. The immense merchandising

The film created a real merchandising explosion. A video game came out for GameCube, PlayStation 2 and Xbox in 2003 and was sold out quickly. Mattel obtained the rights to produce toys based on the film that could only be sold in Warner Brothers stores, but Hasbro also made some products based on the film. Warner Bros. signed a $ 150 million contract with Coca-Cola to promote it and with LEGO to build a buildable series based on the film’s scenarios.

8. The choice of Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman was personally chosen by JK Rowling for the role of Severus Snape, who also gave him special and targeted advice on how to play the role at his best. The writer also told him unpublished details about the character’s life, never revealed until the final novel.

9. The nominations

“Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s StoneWas nominated for several awards, including the Oscars for Best Score, Best Production Design and Best Costume Design. In September 2014 it was placed 22nd in the ranking of the highest grossing films in the history of cinema and is the second highest grossing in the series behind the final film of the saga itself, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2“.

10. The cameo of Drew Barrymore

In the original draft of the screenplay, there was also a cameo by actress Drew Barrymore, a great lover of JK Rowling’s books, but in reality she does not appear in the final film.

11. The participation of Rosie O’Donnell and Robin Williams

Rosie O’Donnell and Robin Williams were two of the celebrities who asked for a role in the film without receiving compensation. However, they never appeared in the film.

12. Casting in schools to find Hermione

To cast the role of Hermione, the production went to several primary schools in the UK. When they arrived in Emma Watson’s, the actress absolutely didn’t want to audition, unlike her very young peers. It was her teacher who encouraged her and, despite being the last to audition, she was taken. But, in fact, Emma Watson already knew she was going to be Hermione.

13. Tim Roth and Severus Snape

Tim Roth was vying for the role of Professor Severus Snape, but then decided not to take part in the project to devote himself to the film “The Planet of the Apes “, by Tim Burton, from 2001

14. Tom Felton’s cunning at the auditions

Actor Tom Felton had never read any book in the “Harry Potter“Before the audition. While auditioning for the role of Draco Malfoy, the actor was asked what his favorite part of the first book was and he replied “The Gringrotts”, echoing the actor’s claim that preceded it. The episode amused the director a lot, so much so that that was one of the elements that led him to entrust him with the role.

15. Peeves or Pix the Hogwarts poltergeist

Pix in English called Peeves is a poltergeist, or a sprite, who has haunted the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry ever since it was founded in the Middle Ages. Peeves has always been one of the main troublemakers of the institute and enjoyed making life impossible for students, especially newcomers, but neither did Argus Filch get away with jokes and songs to tease them with. The only ones Peeves listens to and respects are Albus Dumbledore, the school principal, and the Bloody Baron, ghost of the Evergreen House, since he is very afraid of them.

16. The staggering proceeds

In Italy, the film achieved a record collection: 25,266,393 million euros. Globally, the film grossed $ 974,755,371 million, including $ 317,575,550 million in the United States alone.