The 16 Dominicans wanted by Interpol in 2022

A total of 16 Dominicans remain on the list of the most wanted people by the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol)an organization made up of 195 countries that support each other with the exchange of information and searches for fugitives.

Argentina is the nation that asks for more Creoles, with 10 fugitivesmostly, linked to drug trafficking, death, counterfeiting and human trafficking; followed by USAwith three requests.

The best known on the list is still Pedro Alejandro Castillo Paniagua “Quirinito”, 40 years old, imprisoned for homicide and who since 2017, when he was declared dead, has flouted the judicial authorities.

Besides, it’s Yhonatan Daniel Rosario38 years old, requested by Argentina for drug trafficking; Juan Clemente de la Cruz Hiciano, 54 years oldwanted for “aggravated homicide for mediating gender-based violence and for having mediated an attempted relationship between the victim and the aggressor”; Maria Altagracia Henriquez Mota51, wanted for human trafficking for sexual exploitation, and Javier Pérez Mendoza, 33 years old, wanted for illicit association, attempted smuggling and export of narcotics.

Olga Lidia Acosta Rosario48, and Deivy Antonio Valerio Coronado, 36, both wanted for human trafficking.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/10/14/escala-de-tiempo-bebcdcc8.jpg Part of the Dominicans wanted by Interpol. (EXTERNAL SOURCE.)

While Michael Maríñez Rosario, 33, and Elizabeth Cleydy Peralta Marte, 31, They are wanted for counterfeiting currency.

Javier Morales, 28, is wanted for sexual abuse with doubly aggravated carnal access; Deny Morales Mateo, 42, is wanted for kidnapping; Felix Arias Cruz, 44, for possession of cocaine; Raimundo Reynoso, 51 years old, persecuted for sexual assault of minors under 12 years of age; and Ambiori Castro, 39, implicated in first and second degree robbery, plus possession of weapons.

Double nationality

In the lineup of fugitives, Emanuel Santos Rosario, 39, has Dominican and American nationality and is wanted for murder; while Ahmed Zeesan, 52, with Dominican and Bangladeshi nationality, is wanted for murder and possession of explosives.

those who came out

In 2018, Argenis Contreras, Sentenced to 20 years for the death of Yuniol Ramírez, he was removed from the list after being arrested in New York, the city to which he fled after the murder of the lawyer, in April 2027.

And, in April 2022, he left the list Danny Moreno Mateo41, who was extradited to Uruguay to be subjected along with other men for the kidnapping of a businessman from that country, according to the press.

This Thursday, Starlin Miguel Severino Germán (El Pachá) was extradited from Panama, who was detained at the airport of that country by virtue of a migration alert placed by the Public Ministry, via Interpolfor supposedly having killed a woman in San Francisco de Macorís.

Severino Guzmán is involved in the shooting death of Soribania Rosario Alejo, which occurred on Libertad Avenue in the aforementioned municipality in the Duarte province.

Other countries Cuba has five; Panama, four; Costa Rica, seven; Ecuador, 14; Venezuela, 17; Honduras, 37; Peru, 43; Colombia, 72; Brazil, 101, and the United States, 112. There are a total of 7,137 fugitives in the Interpol database, which will be 100 years old in 2023.