The 16 most iconic ‘celebrity’ looks of the 90’s
Of one thing we are sure: the 90’s It was the golden age of fashion and we didn’t plan to discuss it with anyone. There were several causes that led to this phenomenon at the international level.
On the one hand, we speak of the birth of the Super models (Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington) who, thanks to the impetus offered by gianni versaceThey climbed to the top. It was also the Italian designer who turned a simple presentation of his collection into the hypermediatized ‘show’ what is now. It is also fair to mention how John Galliano changed the codes of a historic firm when he was appointed creative director of dior in 1997. Thing that would mark a before and after in trends, luxury and ‘low cost’, of the time. Also chanellat the hands of Karl Lagerfeld already at that time, experienced its ‘boom’, thus reaffirming its dominant position on the most luxurious list.
As for the ‘celebrities’, it is evident, right? They are, and have always been, the visible face of trends of every moment. A) Yes, the most exquisite minimalism of the nineties was constantly enhanced and even renewed on each red carpet. To this must be added several important facts, such as before and after in fashion that marked series like ‘Friends’ or ‘Sex in New York’ (whose trends continue to be so today) and the corresponding ‘boom’ of actresses converted into referents of style, such as Jennifer Aniston and Sarah Jessica Parker. The presence of Princess Diana in our lives, already an international style icon at the time. The global importance of a red carpet (Oscars, MET Gala, Golden Globes…) and, with them, their innumerable outfits to remember.
That is why, because we have very good memories of that decade, because the nineties style is still a trend and because we adore each and every one of the women that we are about to show you… These are 16 of our favorite iconic ’90s looks. From Princess Diana’s iconic ‘revenge dress’, to Julia Roberts’ men’s tailored suit at the Golden Globes, to the day Iman arrived at a Chanel party dressed in Versace.
Advertising – Continue reading below
1
Diana Spencer, 1994
with the so-called ‘Revenge Dress’ in 1994 Signed by Christina Stambolian, the princess wore it on the same day that Prince Charles confessed his Side romance with Camila Parker Bowles. Hence, it has been baptized as ‘the dress of revenge’.
two
Julia Roberts, 1990
The actress chose a Giorgio Arman men’s suiti to receive a Golden Globe in 1990. Something unusual at that time, where the female and male wardrobes were socially separated in all possible ways.
3
Christie Turlington, 1991
with a suit of versace yellow in 1991. A suit that, three years later, would inspire the designers of wardrobe in ‘Clueless’.
4
Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, 1999
The supermodels left us many iconic ‘outfits’ for the memory and, nevertheless, these of 1999 in London are the most remembered
5
Gwyneth Paltrow, 1999
No one can forget the awesome Ralph Lauren powder pink with which the actress attended her appointment with the Oscars in 1999.
6
Cindy Crawford, 1990
Since the model appeared like this in the 1990 Oscarsthe red dresses with spectacular necklines are a ‘must’ edition after edition.
7
claudia schiffer, 1993
It will always be Chanel’s girlfriend. The German model shone on the catwalk in the collection Haute Couture 1993 of the ‘house’.
8
sarah jessica parker, 1998
It could perfectly be a current look, and yet it dates from 1998. The ‘Sex and the City’ actress chose him to attend the premiere of ‘Godzilla’.
9
kate hudson, 1999
the set with low-rise full-lenth corset and skirt It was already a milestone in 1999 when the actress appeared with him at the MTV Movie Awards that year.
10
Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen, 1999
Of all the coordinating outfits the twins gifted us with in the ’90s and early ’00s, this one from 1999 is the most iconic.
eleven
Magnet, 1991
with a colorful versace look to go, ironically, to the opening of a Chanel boutique.
12
Jennifer Aniston, 1998
The gray total look that she wore to the 1998 VH1 Divas Live gala is still an inspiration for nostalgic fans of her style.
13
Linda Evangelist, 1991
Again, a ’90s look that could be a part of any contemporary wardrobe. The model wore this suit Versace ‘cropped’ when, in 1991, Gianni opened his store in New York.
14
Carla Bruni, 1995
In 1995, the model was one of Versace’s muses and arrived at a firm show with this powerful satin dress in a ‘baby blue’ tone.
fifteen
Jada Pinkett, 1990
The actress appeared which mermaidwith a aqua green set with ‘shimmer’at a 1990 Oscars after party.
16
Jennifer Lopez, 1998
and her dress with transparenciesnot so common in the late 1990s, to celebrate the 17th CFDA Awards in 1998.
Advertising – Continue reading below