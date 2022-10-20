The 16 points of the actress to appeal the verdict in court – El Financiero

Last June, the media defamation trial that confronted Johnny Depp with his ex-wife Amber Heard in a Fairfax court ended, where the jury determined in its verdict that the actress had to pay 10.35 million dollars in damages to the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean.

After the lawyer of who personifies Mera in Aquaman ensure that I was not financially solventheard hired as his legal team specialists David L. Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown, who are part of the Ballard Spahr law firm, who will be the heads of the appeal that was filed last Tuesday.

The key points for Amber Heard’s appeal

According to the submitted documents that were obtained by vanityfair, there is one 16 point fundamentals list on which the appeal that was filed four months later is based.

“The trial court was wrong to allow Mr. Depp to argue or suggest in court that the jury could award damages based on Statements or conduct prior to publication of the contested opinion piece”, reads the text, where it is argued Heard was tried for her actions before the 2018 article that originated everything.

Reasons also include lack of convincing evidence, as well as those improperly admitted and those left out and they were relevant, such as statements by specialists, employees, relatives and friends.

The legal figure of bad faith also gets mention, as it is the standard by which these types of cases are decided. Similarly, it is questioned that the court of first instance did not invalidate the damages after assuring that they had been defamed each other –through statements by the histrion’s lawyer–, for which Amber was awarded two million dollars in compensation, which they describe as “irreconcilably inconsistent”.