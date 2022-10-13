The 16 reasons for Amber Heard to appeal the judgment of the trial against Johnny Depp

This Tuesday Amber Heard has presented this Tuesday an appeal brief in which it lists the 16 grounds on which it bases its appealfour months after a popular jury awarded her ex-husband Johnny Depp 10.3 million euros in damages.

During the trial, which ended in June, Depp alleged that he had been the victim of defamation for an opinion piece in support of victims of sexist violence that Heard published in 2018 on Washington Post at the request of the ACLU. In it he did not directly name the actor, but the courts agreed with Depp, who argued that readers could tell that he was referring to him in two of his sentences, as well as in the title of the text: “Amber Heard: I spoke out against sexual violence and had to face the wrath of our culture. That has to change.” The jury also awarded 2 million euros in damages to Heard thanks to his counterclaim for statements made by Adam Waldmann, Depp’s lawyer, in which he described his accusations of abuse as a hoax. After the trial was over, Heard was expected to appeal.

According to documents obtained by Vanity Fair, the list of reasons for the appeal range from lack of “clear and convincing evidence” to bad faithlegal figure by which defamation cases are decided, until the fact that the trial court invalidated the request for damages that the jury assigned to him once it determined that both Heard and Depp had defamed each other, something ” inherently and irreconcilably inconsistent”.

Some of the reasons had already been brought up in court or in post-trial interviews by his former representative. Elaine Bredehoftso there have been few surprises. Several of them have to do with evidence that was improperly admitted and with others that should have been admitted.including various communications with medical professionals, as well as with employees, friends and family.

In another of its sections, the documentation provided states the following: “The trial court was wrong to allow Mr. Depp to argue or suggest in court that the jury could award damages based on statements or conduct prior to the publication of the contested opinion article”. That is to say, that Depp sued for the opinion piece in question and, therefore, claimed to have lost some job and that he was owed damages for it, but Depp led jurors to believe that Heard was being tried for statements or events prior to the publication of that article. of 2018 for the Washington Post (they agreed to their divorce in 2016).